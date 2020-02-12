VoiceOver PRO Pathology Reporting Solution to be Showcased at RCPA Pathology Update 2020

Press Releases Voicebrook, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Voicebrook, the leading provider of speech recognition and reporting solutions for pathology, today announced that it will be an exhibitor at the Royal College of Pathologists of Australasia (RCPA) Pathology Update 2020 conference. The exhibition will be held March 20–22, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.





Stop by Booth 47 to meet Voicebrook representatives and see a demonstration of



“RCPA released a notable Pathology Workforce Study late last year that forecasts a severe labor shortage within the pathology profession in Australasia,” said Filipe Carreira, President and COO of Voicebrook. “That means it’s more important than ever that pathology professionals improve their speed and productivity, while still maintaining top-notch quality and patient care. That’s exactly what our VoiceOver PRO software does. It’s the fastest, most accurate reporting solution for pathologists.”



VoiceOver PRO lets pathologists focus on their patient’s report, not their technology. The reporting solution offers flexibility, with multiple dictation workflows and configurations to fit the unique needs of users. Gross templates are automatically formatted to laboratory standards and allow for easy capture of discrete data in synoptic reports. PRO integrates with any AP system and helps pathologists improve report turnaround time, eliminating bottlenecks and costs associated with transcription.



“We are looking forward to exhibiting at RCPA’s Pathology Update to demonstrate VoiceOver PRO’s value to the pathology community. They want their reporting solutions to be simple, flexible, reliable, and efficient,” Carreira said. “The landscape of pathology is ever-changing, and our clients trust us to provide a tool that effortlessly helps them create high quality, standardized reports faster than ever before.”



Matthew Moss

(516)387-2063



www.voicebrook.com



