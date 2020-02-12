The National Drug And Alcohol Screening Association Announces Its 2020 Conference and Tradeshow to be Held in Jacksonville, Florida March 9-11





For more information on the upcoming conference including registration and program agenda, please visit Washington, DC, February 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) announced today that its annual National Conference and Industry Tradeshow will be held at the Hyatt Regency Riverfront located at 225 East Coastline Drive Jacksonville, FL 32202 on March 9, 10 and 11. This year’s speakers will include Mike Lindell, Founder and President of “Mypillow,” 2020 Miss America, Camille Schrier, Alex Berenson, journalist and novelist, and nationally recognized expert of drugs and alcohol in the workplace, Peter Bensinger. In addition to an outstanding line-up of speakers, other conference activities include a tradeshow where companies providing services or products to the nation’s drug testing industry will exhibit, break-out educational sessions including the U.S. Department of Transportation and various other informative educational seminars.This year’s conference is expected to exceed all attendance, exhibitors, and industry participation expectations. The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association represents the nation’s drug testing industry and membership includes laboratories, drug testing providers, medical review officers, employers, substance abuse professionals and individuals who work or are involved in the drug testing industry.NDASA Chairman Jim Greer stated, “This year’s conference will provide everything an industry gathering should have, excellent speakers, educational seminars, real-life experience discussions, and networking opportunities. If you work in the drug testing industry, you don’t want to miss this event.”For more information on the upcoming conference including registration and program agenda, please visit www.ndasa.com