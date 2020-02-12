PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
National Drug and Alcohol Screening...

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

The National Drug And Alcohol Screening Association Announces Its 2020 Conference and Tradeshow to be Held in Jacksonville, Florida March 9-11


The National Drug And Alcohol Screening Association Announces Its 2020 Conference and Tradeshow to be Held in Jacksonville, Florida March 9-11
Washington, DC, February 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) announced today that its annual National Conference and Industry Tradeshow will be held at the Hyatt Regency Riverfront located at 225 East Coastline Drive Jacksonville, FL 32202 on March 9, 10 and 11. This year’s speakers will include Mike Lindell, Founder and President of “Mypillow,” 2020 Miss America, Camille Schrier, Alex Berenson, journalist and novelist, and nationally recognized expert of drugs and alcohol in the workplace, Peter Bensinger. In addition to an outstanding line-up of speakers, other conference activities include a tradeshow where companies providing services or products to the nation’s drug testing industry will exhibit, break-out educational sessions including the U.S. Department of Transportation and various other informative educational seminars.

This year’s conference is expected to exceed all attendance, exhibitors, and industry participation expectations. The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association represents the nation’s drug testing industry and membership includes laboratories, drug testing providers, medical review officers, employers, substance abuse professionals and individuals who work or are involved in the drug testing industry.

NDASA Chairman Jim Greer stated, “This year’s conference will provide everything an industry gathering should have, excellent speakers, educational seminars, real-life experience discussions, and networking opportunities. If you work in the drug testing industry, you don’t want to miss this event.”

For more information on the upcoming conference including registration and program agenda, please visit www.ndasa.com.
Contact Information
National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
Jo McGuire
202-349-1695
Contact
www.ndasa.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help