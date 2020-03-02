NexWest Capital Announces a New Way to Finance Equipment Purchases

NexWest Capital is an alternative lender that provides term loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate loans and has a loan specialist who works with you throughout the loan process. NexWest Capital can lend to all the major industries, and its qualifications aren't as stringent as some of the other lenders. NexWest Capital breaks its commercial loans down into term loans, revolving lines of credit, equipment financing and commercial real estate loans.





Equipment financing is a type of small business loan used primarily to purchase business equipment like computers, machinery, vehicles or most any business equipment. Business owners may use the new equipment as collateral for the loan, making equipment financing a smart way to preserve on-hand cash.



NexWest Capital qualifications are generally similar for equipment financing as for many other types of small business loans. Others lenders will consider the business owner’s personal credit score, length of time in business, repayment history and company cash-flow. One of the advantages of equipment financing is that you get to use the equipment that you are financing as collateral. This way you do not tie-up other collateral or free cash flow to make needed equipment purchases.



Their new work flow and processes allow NexWest Capital to provide Equipment Lease Financing and Equipment Loans for all credit tiers (A-E) for Equipment Financing. We service the business and their story, not the credit score. In doing so, this allows for maximum approvals across the board and acquiring the necessary equipment to help grow your business. Specializing in Trucking Equipment Financing, Construction Equipment Financing, Medical Equipment Financing, Dental Equipment Financing, Technology Equipment Financing, Printing Equipment Financing, Server Financing and Software Financing.



About NexWest:



