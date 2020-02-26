Asha Fashion Point in Jaipur Has Launched a New Brand AENY. to Introduce Rajasthani Avtaar Maxi Dresses

Press Releases Asha Fashion Point Press Release Share Blog

As per an interview with their board of directors, these Rajasthani avtaar dresses are introduced to keep in consideration the multipurpose use of the product. The printed Rajasthani dress is designed with 100% pure soft cotton material which creates a statement-making look for its users and allows a single dress to solve variety of purposes including for casual occasions, the outdoors, evening parties and weddings. These dresses are printed with harmless colors at AENY.'s Sanganer plant.



AENY. assures that its buyers are satisfied with the fabric, quality and design of their dress and with this same note, the product has been released onto the market, with the introductory price of 499.00 INR.

Rajesh Rupani

+918233663696



https://www.amazon.in/s?rh=n%3A1571271031%2Cp_4%3Aaeny&ref=bl_sl_s_ap_web_1571271031

Contact via WhatsApp on +91 8426800357 for bulk orders. They accept international shipping orders too.



