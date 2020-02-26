PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation Establishes the 2020-2021 Application Process for Philadelphia High Schools


Recognizing the need to aid young adults from undeserved populations pursue higher education, the Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation opened it’s 2020-21 scholarship process.

Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation Establishes the 2020-2021 Application Process for Philadelphia High Schools
Philadelphia, PA, February 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Recognizing the need to aid young adults from undeserved populations pursue higher education, the Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation opened it’s 2020-21 scholarship process. The foundation offers two scholarships to African American seniors attending Philadelphia High Schools. The application deadline is April 16, 2021.

The CDB Scholarship Foundation is devoted to empowering the next generation of college/ trade school graduates of African-American descent. Since its inception in January 2020, CDB Scholarship aims to address the needs of high school seniors, provide financial incentive, address the alarming high school/college dropout rate of African Americans and improve the number of African Americans who attend and graduate from college/trade schools.

Applicants will be notified of selection results by May 2021 and funds will be disbursed by August/September 2021.

For more information on the foundation, please contact us at www.craigdbutlerscholarship.com
Contact Information
Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation
Khadijah Butler
(215) 821-8506
Contact
www.craigdbutlerscholarship.com
Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @cdbscholarship

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help