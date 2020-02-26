Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases FemAle Brew Fest Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from FemAle Brew Fest: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: 4th Annual FemAle Brew Fest(TM) Brings Some of North America’s Top Female Beer Influencers to Festival

FemAle Brew Fest(TM) host talks with Dr. J. Nikol Jackson-Beckham, Megan Stone, and Ren Navarro during 2020 festival.





FemAle Brew Fest’s(TM) mission is to bring awareness to, and celebration of the many women working in the craft beer industry, in addition to providing an atmosphere of camaraderie and collaboration for lovers of craft beer from all over the world.



“These talks provide fun and up-close experiences for craft beer lovers to gain a deeper appreciation of craft beer and the women behind it,” said Frances Antonio-Martineau, Founder, FemAle Brew Fest(TM). “We’ve put together a lineup of some of the most influential women helping to diversify the industry.”



FemAle Brew Fest is excited to announce the 2020 list of speakers that will grace attendees with their stories:



Ren Navarro:

Ren Navarro is a Canada-based beer diversity advocate that is well known in the Ontario beer industry, who for the last seven years has championed diversity in the industry through her time in the field as a sales representative for renowned and award-winning breweries. To that end, Ren is no stranger to public speaking and has appeared frequently at workshops, conferences, and talks informing and entertaining people through her love of craft beer. Navarro is on the front-lines to initiate change both in and out of the industry as co-founder and former co-organizer of the Society of Beer Drinking Ladies, a Toronto-based monthly beer event that provides a safe and relaxing atmosphere for female-identified people. Additionally, using her perspective as a queer black woman within the industry, she has talked extensively about diversity in craft beer as a panelist at the 2019 Craft Brewers Conference in Denver, CO along with constant appearances in various forms of media, from podcasts, television and radio shows to newspapers.



With her extensive knowledge in craft beer, passionate drive, and hilarious wit, Ren Navarro is here to educate, enlighten, and make craft beer approachable for a more diverse audience.



"I wanted to be a part of this festival because it's a great opportunity to see what's happening in American beer, along with a great chance for me to talk about my experiences in beer in Canada. Also, beer!" says Ren Navarro, co-founder and former co-organizer of the Society of Beer Drinking Ladies.



Dr. J Nikol Jackson-Beckham:

Dr. J as she is affectionately called, is a professor of Communication Studies, that has dedicated her career to the study of American beer. She has published social commentary, journal articles, and book chapters; delivered keynote addresses and guest lectures; and provided expertise as a guest on radio shows, podcasts, and in news and entertainment media on the culture of craft beer. Dr. J works to provide industry members with effective strategies for aligning inclusive organizational practices with overall organizational goals and tactics for diagnosing and removing barriers to access for populations that are underrepresented among craft beer drinkers and producers. Among her many achievements, she was recently named Imbibe Magazine’s 2020 Beer Person of the Year and is also the first Diversity Ambassador at the Breweries Association.



Megan Stone:

Megan is an experienced brewer taking her audience on an adventure around the world sharing her experiences with beer along the way. She prefers to blog about the hidden gems in cities instead of the usual tourist go-tos and offers recommendations on everything from beer/breweries, restaurants, events, scenic attractions, and style with a humorous and unique twist. Her instagram following is upwards of 31k and she has collaborated with several brands and breweries including the San Diego Zoo, Broo Shampoo, Sempli Glassware, Dogfishhead, amd Victory Brewing among many others.



"Events like FemAle not only show people that the beer industry is made up of more than men, but also makes it feel much more approachable for other women - whether they are consumers or interested in a career," says Megan Stone, founder @isbeeracarb.



Breweries:

Out-of-State: Dangerous Man Brewing Co., Country Boy Brewing, Island to Island Brewery, Pontoon Brewing



Florida Based: Cigar City Brewing, Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., Ellipsis Brewing, Funky Buddha Brewery, Yeasty Brews Artisanal Ales, 7venth Sun Brewery, Bootleggers Brewing Co., NOBO Brewing Company, Red Pig Brewery, Concrete Beach Brewery, Wolf Branch Brewing Co., Bay Cannon Beer Company, Tarpon River Brewing, Fat Point Brewing, Swan Brewing, LauderAle, Banging Banjo Brewing Co., Islamorada Beer Company, Millennial Brewing, Brew Bus Brewing, Blue Springs Brewing, Mad Robot Brewing Co., Craft Beer Cellar (FTL), Progressive Distribution (Untitled Brewing, Edmund’s Oast Brewing, Schilling Cider), Kush Hospitality, Crafty Connoisseurs Distributing.



Friends of FemAle: Angry Chair Brewing, MIA Beer Company, Barrel of Monks Brewing



Music: Dj. Anna de Ferran // Mona Lisa Tribe // Emily Sheila Band



Partners: Fem Collective, UniteUs Group, Choose954, Kimco Realty, and Le Méridien Dania Beach at Fort Lauderdale Airport, and Yelp.



Event Information

Tickets are now available.

$45 General Admission (3pm entry)

$55 Early Access (2pm entry)



Choose your festival experience with these packages:

**Tickets are Limited on Packages- available while supplies last**

$65 Yoga + Beer package (1pm entry)

$65 Sensory Training + Beer package (1pm entry)

$65 Fermentation Diversity + Beer package (1pm entry)

$35 Beersgiving + Beer package (1pm entry) *Must show Military ID



Event Information:

- Early Access Beer Sampling starts at 2pm

- General Admission begins at 3pm

- Tickets available at: www.FemAleBrewfest.com

- Location: Dania Pointe, Dania Beach, FL 33004



About Fem Collective

Fem Collective is a community of women collectively supporting the missions, issues and ambitions of women through networking and events. For more information about Fem Collective, please visit www.femcollective.com and @femcollective.



About UniteUs Group

UniteUs Group is an advertising and marketing consultancy developed under a new model that unites various synergistic entities under one umbrella to deliver progressive creative that benefits the client and various communities by ways of notoriety, innovation and profit. Opened in 2017 the consultancy applies experiences and a vast network of creative talent nurtured over two decades to execute either solely or with strategic relationships a range of services spanning Strategic Marketing, Interactive Marketing, Market Research, Guerilla Marketing, Public & Media Relations, Branded Content, Brand Design & Identity, Brand Activations, Brand Strategy, Creative Direction, Design & Production, Social Strategy & Execution, Media Planning/Buying, Event Curation, Experiential Marketing, Experience Design, Prototyping, Business Consulting. For more information about UniteUs Group, please visit www.uniteusgroup.com and @uniteusgroup. Fort Lauderdale, FL, February 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The 4th Annual FemAle Brew Fest(TM) hosts talks with some of North America's most popular female beer influencers promoting diversity in the craft beer industry. Topics will include beer styles, diversity in the industry, the latest trends, as well as their own personal experiences as women in the industry.FemAle Brew Fest’s(TM) mission is to bring awareness to, and celebration of the many women working in the craft beer industry, in addition to providing an atmosphere of camaraderie and collaboration for lovers of craft beer from all over the world.“These talks provide fun and up-close experiences for craft beer lovers to gain a deeper appreciation of craft beer and the women behind it,” said Frances Antonio-Martineau, Founder, FemAle Brew Fest(TM). “We’ve put together a lineup of some of the most influential women helping to diversify the industry.”FemAle Brew Fest is excited to announce the 2020 list of speakers that will grace attendees with their stories:Ren Navarro:Ren Navarro is a Canada-based beer diversity advocate that is well known in the Ontario beer industry, who for the last seven years has championed diversity in the industry through her time in the field as a sales representative for renowned and award-winning breweries. To that end, Ren is no stranger to public speaking and has appeared frequently at workshops, conferences, and talks informing and entertaining people through her love of craft beer. Navarro is on the front-lines to initiate change both in and out of the industry as co-founder and former co-organizer of the Society of Beer Drinking Ladies, a Toronto-based monthly beer event that provides a safe and relaxing atmosphere for female-identified people. Additionally, using her perspective as a queer black woman within the industry, she has talked extensively about diversity in craft beer as a panelist at the 2019 Craft Brewers Conference in Denver, CO along with constant appearances in various forms of media, from podcasts, television and radio shows to newspapers.With her extensive knowledge in craft beer, passionate drive, and hilarious wit, Ren Navarro is here to educate, enlighten, and make craft beer approachable for a more diverse audience."I wanted to be a part of this festival because it's a great opportunity to see what's happening in American beer, along with a great chance for me to talk about my experiences in beer in Canada. Also, beer!" says Ren Navarro, co-founder and former co-organizer of the Society of Beer Drinking Ladies.Dr. J Nikol Jackson-Beckham:Dr. J as she is affectionately called, is a professor of Communication Studies, that has dedicated her career to the study of American beer. She has published social commentary, journal articles, and book chapters; delivered keynote addresses and guest lectures; and provided expertise as a guest on radio shows, podcasts, and in news and entertainment media on the culture of craft beer. Dr. J works to provide industry members with effective strategies for aligning inclusive organizational practices with overall organizational goals and tactics for diagnosing and removing barriers to access for populations that are underrepresented among craft beer drinkers and producers. Among her many achievements, she was recently named Imbibe Magazine’s 2020 Beer Person of the Year and is also the first Diversity Ambassador at the Breweries Association.Megan Stone:Megan is an experienced brewer taking her audience on an adventure around the world sharing her experiences with beer along the way. She prefers to blog about the hidden gems in cities instead of the usual tourist go-tos and offers recommendations on everything from beer/breweries, restaurants, events, scenic attractions, and style with a humorous and unique twist. Her instagram following is upwards of 31k and she has collaborated with several brands and breweries including the San Diego Zoo, Broo Shampoo, Sempli Glassware, Dogfishhead, amd Victory Brewing among many others."Events like FemAle not only show people that the beer industry is made up of more than men, but also makes it feel much more approachable for other women - whether they are consumers or interested in a career," says Megan Stone, founder @isbeeracarb.Breweries:Out-of-State: Dangerous Man Brewing Co., Country Boy Brewing, Island to Island Brewery, Pontoon BrewingFlorida Based: Cigar City Brewing, Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., Ellipsis Brewing, Funky Buddha Brewery, Yeasty Brews Artisanal Ales, 7venth Sun Brewery, Bootleggers Brewing Co., NOBO Brewing Company, Red Pig Brewery, Concrete Beach Brewery, Wolf Branch Brewing Co., Bay Cannon Beer Company, Tarpon River Brewing, Fat Point Brewing, Swan Brewing, LauderAle, Banging Banjo Brewing Co., Islamorada Beer Company, Millennial Brewing, Brew Bus Brewing, Blue Springs Brewing, Mad Robot Brewing Co., Craft Beer Cellar (FTL), Progressive Distribution (Untitled Brewing, Edmund’s Oast Brewing, Schilling Cider), Kush Hospitality, Crafty Connoisseurs Distributing.Friends of FemAle: Angry Chair Brewing, MIA Beer Company, Barrel of Monks BrewingMusic: Dj. Anna de Ferran // Mona Lisa Tribe // Emily Sheila BandPartners: Fem Collective, UniteUs Group, Choose954, Kimco Realty, and Le Méridien Dania Beach at Fort Lauderdale Airport, and Yelp.Event InformationTickets are now available.$45 General Admission (3pm entry)$55 Early Access (2pm entry)Choose your festival experience with these packages:**Tickets are Limited on Packages- available while supplies last**$65 Yoga + Beer package (1pm entry)$65 Sensory Training + Beer package (1pm entry)$65 Fermentation Diversity + Beer package (1pm entry)$35 Beersgiving + Beer package (1pm entry) *Must show Military IDEvent Information:- Early Access Beer Sampling starts at 2pm- General Admission begins at 3pm- Tickets available at: www.FemAleBrewfest.com- Location: Dania Pointe, Dania Beach, FL 33004About Fem CollectiveFem Collective is a community of women collectively supporting the missions, issues and ambitions of women through networking and events. For more information about Fem Collective, please visit www.femcollective.com and @femcollective.About UniteUs GroupUniteUs Group is an advertising and marketing consultancy developed under a new model that unites various synergistic entities under one umbrella to deliver progressive creative that benefits the client and various communities by ways of notoriety, innovation and profit. Opened in 2017 the consultancy applies experiences and a vast network of creative talent nurtured over two decades to execute either solely or with strategic relationships a range of services spanning Strategic Marketing, Interactive Marketing, Market Research, Guerilla Marketing, Public & Media Relations, Branded Content, Brand Design & Identity, Brand Activations, Brand Strategy, Creative Direction, Design & Production, Social Strategy & Execution, Media Planning/Buying, Event Curation, Experiential Marketing, Experience Design, Prototyping, Business Consulting. For more information about UniteUs Group, please visit www.uniteusgroup.com and @uniteusgroup. Contact Information FemAle Brew Fest

Andrew Martineau

954-850-8581



www.femalebrewfest.com

Frances Antonio-Martineau / Founder

femalebrewfest@gmail.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from FemAle Brew Fest Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend