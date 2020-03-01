Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ICCG Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from ICCG: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: RES Exhibits Selects ICCG as Its Implementation Partner to Upgrade Its Infor® CloudSuite™ Industrial (SyteLine) ERP System

Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) helps manage all key business processes into one integrated system.





They were running an older version of Infor SyteLine that was not allowing them to manage key processes effectively. This older version also required many customizations and work arounds. The consensus was to upgrade to the latest available version of Infor SyteLine and take advantage of all the capabilities of the newer release. They selected ICCG, an Infor Global Alliance Partner, to lead the upgrade implementation because of their deep understanding of the technology and functionality of Infor CloudSuite Industrial.



“System upgrades calls for good understanding of the customer’s existing configuration of their ERP system,” said Shiv Kaushik, CEO for ICCG. “The enhanced capabilities in the newer version combined with prior relevant experience to successfully deliver upgrades, involves carrying forward some business specific modifications to the solution and makes the deliverance complete in a timely manner.”



The enhanced functionality in the latest version of CloudSuite Industrial allowed RES Exhibits to:



- Introduce project management as part of each customer engagement from start and track all processes to support a project.



- Organize RES Exhibits business into 2 separate divisions: Manufacturing and Services.



- Introduce advanced planning and scheduling as a formal process and map into Infor CloudSuite Industrial.



- Leverage full capabilities of human resource management modules within the solution.



“Based on their knowledge, experience, and global delivery model, we selected ICCG, a Certified Infor Implementation Partner to take the upgrade project forward. The complete upgrade was completed in just under 5 calendar months – on-time, on-budget as promised,” said Kevin Hutchinson, Director Strategic IT Projects. RES looks forward to engaging with ICCG on additional process improvements and add-on implementations.”



About RES-Exhibits



For 30 years Vince Leonardo managed the in house tradeshow department at Rochester, New York based, Bausch & Lomb, one of the world’s largest suppliers of eye health products, including contact lenses, lens care products, medicines and implants for eye diseases. When the company decided to out-source the department, Vince started RES (Rochester Exhibit Services) and his first major client was Bausch & Lomb. Vince also opened an event company, LT Rentals, to serve both consumer and trade event business.



Both businesses prospered and after 20 years, Vince turned the company reins over to his son, James Leonardo, who has led the growth of RES, becoming one of the nation’s top 50 tradeshow and event organizations – named by EVENT MARKETER magazine in their annual profile of top industry performers.



Given its heritage, RES has one foot in the corporate world and one foot in the service world. This combination provides the RES team with visibility into the needs, wants and expectations of their corporate clientele and insights into the services and resources needed to drive tradeshow and event program performance, today and tomorrow. The end-result: Clients command the floor in a hyper competitive tradeshow filled with competing stimuli and the noise of business.



About Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG)



Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) is a Global Information Technology Solutions Provider for the Enterprise with operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, Middle East and India. For the last 32+ years, ICCG has been providing innovative information technology solutions, always with an eye on the changing market and technological horizon. ICCG offers complete application and IT infrastructure services and support to meet key business needs and long-time global customers continue to rely on ICCG to satisfy their diverse and growing business needs.



Partnership With Infor:



Business critical applications and processes demand proven, battle-tested solutions. That’s why ICCG works with a leading, best-of-breed partner, Infor. The relationship as a Gold Channel and Alliance partner, protects your investment and helps ensure seamless continuity across technologies and software generations. This partnership is strategic and a priority towards a goal of best serving their customers’ needs.



“Partners like ICCG are an essential asset for our company and provide a strategic value proposition to our customers by delivering knowledgeable solution resources that are able to help speed time to value and help maximize the impact of the technology investment.”

- Jeff Abbott, SVP & GM, Global Alliances and Channels, Infor.



ICCG is dedicated to helping customers bridge their gap between ERP technologies and business problems to deliver greater value from their technology investments. By specializing in the Retail & Fashion, Food & Beverage, and Manufacturing industries, ICCG has developed extraordinarily deep industry knowledge and are experts in mapping technology to your industry’s needs. Combined with technology and application expertise, ICCG is uniquely qualified to accelerate results.



They have earned their reputation for high performance and flexibility because of a disciplined approach, stressing honesty and integrity, and always putting the needs of customers first. And helping them take their businesses to great heights.



ICCG, Inc. is certified as a women’s business enterprise through the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation’s largest third party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the US.



To learn more about ICCG, visit them online. Warminster, PA, March 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In just under 5 months, ICCG completed an upgrade implementation of Infor® CloudSuite™ Industrial (SyteLine), for RES Exhibits, a family-owned and operated trade show services company specializing in creating one-of-a-kind experiences for one-of-a-kind brands.They were running an older version of Infor SyteLine that was not allowing them to manage key processes effectively. This older version also required many customizations and work arounds. The consensus was to upgrade to the latest available version of Infor SyteLine and take advantage of all the capabilities of the newer release. They selected ICCG, an Infor Global Alliance Partner, to lead the upgrade implementation because of their deep understanding of the technology and functionality of Infor CloudSuite Industrial.“System upgrades calls for good understanding of the customer’s existing configuration of their ERP system,” said Shiv Kaushik, CEO for ICCG. “The enhanced capabilities in the newer version combined with prior relevant experience to successfully deliver upgrades, involves carrying forward some business specific modifications to the solution and makes the deliverance complete in a timely manner.”The enhanced functionality in the latest version of CloudSuite Industrial allowed RES Exhibits to:- Introduce project management as part of each customer engagement from start and track all processes to support a project.- Organize RES Exhibits business into 2 separate divisions: Manufacturing and Services.- Introduce advanced planning and scheduling as a formal process and map into Infor CloudSuite Industrial.- Leverage full capabilities of human resource management modules within the solution.“Based on their knowledge, experience, and global delivery model, we selected ICCG, a Certified Infor Implementation Partner to take the upgrade project forward. The complete upgrade was completed in just under 5 calendar months – on-time, on-budget as promised,” said Kevin Hutchinson, Director Strategic IT Projects. RES looks forward to engaging with ICCG on additional process improvements and add-on implementations.”About RES-ExhibitsFor 30 years Vince Leonardo managed the in house tradeshow department at Rochester, New York based, Bausch & Lomb, one of the world’s largest suppliers of eye health products, including contact lenses, lens care products, medicines and implants for eye diseases. When the company decided to out-source the department, Vince started RES (Rochester Exhibit Services) and his first major client was Bausch & Lomb. Vince also opened an event company, LT Rentals, to serve both consumer and trade event business.Both businesses prospered and after 20 years, Vince turned the company reins over to his son, James Leonardo, who has led the growth of RES, becoming one of the nation’s top 50 tradeshow and event organizations – named by EVENT MARKETER magazine in their annual profile of top industry performers.Given its heritage, RES has one foot in the corporate world and one foot in the service world. This combination provides the RES team with visibility into the needs, wants and expectations of their corporate clientele and insights into the services and resources needed to drive tradeshow and event program performance, today and tomorrow. The end-result: Clients command the floor in a hyper competitive tradeshow filled with competing stimuli and the noise of business.About Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG)Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) is a Global Information Technology Solutions Provider for the Enterprise with operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, Middle East and India. For the last 32+ years, ICCG has been providing innovative information technology solutions, always with an eye on the changing market and technological horizon. ICCG offers complete application and IT infrastructure services and support to meet key business needs and long-time global customers continue to rely on ICCG to satisfy their diverse and growing business needs.Partnership With Infor:Business critical applications and processes demand proven, battle-tested solutions. That’s why ICCG works with a leading, best-of-breed partner, Infor. The relationship as a Gold Channel and Alliance partner, protects your investment and helps ensure seamless continuity across technologies and software generations. This partnership is strategic and a priority towards a goal of best serving their customers’ needs.“Partners like ICCG are an essential asset for our company and provide a strategic value proposition to our customers by delivering knowledgeable solution resources that are able to help speed time to value and help maximize the impact of the technology investment.”- Jeff Abbott, SVP & GM, Global Alliances and Channels, Infor.ICCG is dedicated to helping customers bridge their gap between ERP technologies and business problems to deliver greater value from their technology investments. By specializing in the Retail & Fashion, Food & Beverage, and Manufacturing industries, ICCG has developed extraordinarily deep industry knowledge and are experts in mapping technology to your industry’s needs. Combined with technology and application expertise, ICCG is uniquely qualified to accelerate results.They have earned their reputation for high performance and flexibility because of a disciplined approach, stressing honesty and integrity, and always putting the needs of customers first. And helping them take their businesses to great heights.ICCG, Inc. is certified as a women’s business enterprise through the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation’s largest third party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the US.To learn more about ICCG, visit them online. Contact Information ICCG

Harriet Schneider

215.675.5754



iccg.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from ICCG Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend