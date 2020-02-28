Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana

Press Releases Grand Contracting, LLC Press Release Share Blog

On February 27, 2020 the Indiana Subcontractors Associate (ISA) held its annual Construction Networking Event and Luncheon. During the luncheon, awards were given honoring top general contractors in Indiana. In advance of the awards, ISA surveyed subcontractors involved in three representative projects for each nominated general contractor. Nominations and votes were based on the following criteria: Field Staff Strength, Payment History, Safety, Project Management, Project Scheduling, Contract Terms and Ethics.



The Grand Contracting team is honored to have been awarded the prestigious “General Contractor of the Year – Under $100 Million Revenue” by the ISA board members and our respected subcontractors. Subcontractors play a key role in the success of Grand Contracting’s projects and we are thankful for their outstanding contributions. Ultimately, our clients, who trust us to provide exceptional value and expertise on their construction projects, deserve our gratitude as well.



“On behalf of Grand Contracting and our esteemed subcontractors, many thanks to our valued clients for your continued support, and for allowing us to be a part of your project teams. This award is undoubtedly an endorsement of our main focus which is the satisfaction of our clients and projects of the highest quality,” said its president Steve Eppink.



Eppink has a long and upstanding career in the construction industry, being affiliated with several companies, each having the same vision of exceptional performance and customer satisfaction. He joined Grand Contracting as president in 2017, with the clear vision of “being a beacon in the area, never forgetting that a fundamental factor for good results is everyone feels they earn something by working with us: customers, subcontractors and associates,” explains Eppink.



In addition, Grand Contracting has made the list as one of the Best Places to Work in Indiana 2020. This is the 15th year for the annual program created by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group. Specific company rankings will be unveiled April 30, 2020 at an awards dinner at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis.



Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Indiana, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.



Winners were selected from four categories: small companies of between 15 and 74 U.S. employees; medium companies of between 75 and 249 U.S. employees; large companies of between 250 and 999 U.S. employees; and major companies with 1,000 or more U.S. employees.



To determine the Best Places to Work in Indiana, companies from across the state entered a two-part survey process. The first aspect consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience and accounted for some 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings.



Speaking about the Best Places to Work in Indiana award, Eppink relayed, “Grand Contracting encourages employees to contribute as team members with focus on fulfillment for everyone in our company and projects.”



About Grand Contracting



Grand Contracting is a national contractor headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. It maintains multiple state licenses, so it can cater to the needs of clients with various location requirements. Its team constructs across multiple markets and industries, including office, healthcare, industrial, retail, entertainment, hospitality, interiors, education and senior living. Grand Contracting is a full-service construction company offering general construction, design/build, construction management and a combination of other services for customized projects. Indianapolis, IN, February 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- grandcontracting.net -- Grand Contracting, an Indianapolis-based construction company, was founded in 2006 by Thomas Smith and Justin Brown. Grand Contracting was created to provide high-quality and superior construction services for clients and the communities in which they work. Smith, Brown and Stephen Eppink are the acting partners of Grand Contracting.

