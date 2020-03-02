Homestead House Publishing Announces Release of a New Colorado Native American Children’s Book That Captivates the Mind and Eye

Press Releases Homestead House Publishing Press Release Share Blog

Debut author Rachel Salgado introduces her new book, "Falling Rock: A High Plains Native Legend." This vibrantly illustrated children's book bursts with vibrant color and emotion through this re-crafting of a legendary story that celebrates the Native Peoples of the Colorado High Plains.





It is Autumn along the Pawnee and Falling Rock’s tribe is preparing for a harsh winter. Falling Rock, one of the tribe’s most honored and celebrated Warriors, has won the hand of the beautiful She Sings. He has promised her 40 prize ponies. As "Falling Rock" journeys through the vast Rocky Mountains with his herd he encounters the Spirit of the Wind. Will Falling Rock return to his village or become legend?



The rich cultural heritage and vibrant traditions of the High Plains indigenous nations are described and represented in this book. Although it is an illustrated book written for children aged five to twelve, it is a book to be enjoyed by people of all ages.



“This is a very well researched and written book. Rachel Salgado has brought to life a fascinating bit of Sioux Indian culture. This is a children's book but not just for them. There is insight into Native American life of interest to young people and adults. The art work is unique, there's more there than meets the eye. And the writing is exceptional...” - David Haag, PhD, FRGS, Honorary Member of the Kachin Tribe of Myanmar/Burma



Falling Rock: A High Plains Native Legend is published by Homestead House Publishing

Hardback: ISBN 9780578614236

Paperback: ISBN 9781674265032



Rachel, a Native Coloradoan, is a passionate educator and egalitarian. She aims to contribute works that bring knowledge, compassion, patience, kindness, humor, beauty, and victory out of tragedy to her audiences. This is her first book.



Deandra Eubanks of Greeley, CO, brings this story to life with uniquely vibrant illustrations. A two spirit freelance artist, Deandra creates a variety of art blending surrealism, contemporary, abstract, cubism, futurism, and expressionism.



If you would like more information about "Falling Rock: A High Plains Native Legend" or the author / contributor, please contact Homestead House publishing, P.O. Box 590, Eaton, CO 80615.



Rachel Salgado

970-290-4075



https://homesteadhousepubl.wixsite.com/books

P.O. Box 590

Eaton, CO 80615



