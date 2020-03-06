Mission Microwave Announces Solid State Power Amplifiers for TWTA Replacement in Ka-Band Satellite Gateways

Press Releases Mission Microwave Press Release Share Blog

Leading manufacturer of Solid State Power Amplifiers announces a drop-in replacement for 500 watt Ka-band TWTA amplifiers. Enabling teleports and satellite gateways to take advantage of the reliability and efficiency offered by Gallium Nitride (GaN) amplifiers.





Mission Microwave has produced a family of wide-band Ka-band SSPAs to support LEO, MEO or GEO constellations from a single gateway station. Offered in commercial models within the range of up to 27 GHz to 30 GHz, these GaN based SSPAs are designed to be form, fit and function drop in replacements for Travelling Wave Tube Amplifiers (TWTAs) commonly used on gateway ground stations. These new products take advantage of the knowledge and experience gained from deployment of Mission’s existing product lines, which already lead the industry in mobile Ku and Ka-Band BUC deployments for commercial and Government SATCOM terminals.



“Customers have long been demanding high power SSPAs to replace TWT Amplifiers,” offered Mission Microwave’s President and CEO, Francis Auricchio. “Our latest amplifier is the most advanced GaN SSPA on the market and can provide up to 166 watts of linear power in a multi-carrier environment and over 200 watts of linear power for a single carrier; providing an effective replacement for a 500 watt TWTA. The amplifier is designed for outdoor mounting and sustained operation at 60°C. Our team and the initial customers for this product have been very excited by the prospect of replacing their TWTA amplifier deployments with more reliable and efficient SSPAs.”



The new Ka-band version of Mission’s SSPA/BUC platform will be on display in Mission booth #1524 at the 2020 Satellite show along with the company’s signature Stinger, Javelin and Titan model BUCs that have already captured a leading position in the SATCOM terminal industry. Mission Microwave products will also be on display in over a dozen stands across the venue, incorporated in industry-leading products in top-tier mobile, maritime and transportable terminals.



At the SATELLITE 2020 event Mission will exhibit its complete product line of high power X, Ku and Ka Band amplifiers and BUCs and will have example terminal designs from key industry partners on display in the Mission Microwave booth.



About Mission Microwave Technologies, LLC

