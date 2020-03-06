Interventional Pain Specialist, Daniel Pap, M.D. to Join OrthoNeuro in March 2020

Press Releases OrthoNeuro Press Release Share Blog

OrthoNeuro announced today that Dr. Daniel Pap, Anesthesiologist will join their multi-specialty physician practice March 26, 2020. Dr. Pap will treat patients at their New Albany and Grove City offices.





“We are excited to have an anesthesiologist with Dr. Pap’s specialized training in interventional pain management joining OrthoNeuro,” said Dr. Carl Berasi, OrthoNeuro President and CEO. “Dr. Pap will provide our patients with advanced non-surgical options for the treatment of many spine conditions and other related painful conditions.”



Dr. Pap received his medical degree from The Ohio State University College of Medicine. He completed his residency in Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine and a Fellowship in Interventional Chronic Pain Management at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dr. Pap is board certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology in Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine.



“I couldn’t be more excited to join the fantastic team at OrthoNeuro and to continue to serve the patients of greater Columbus,” said Dr. Pap. “Not only will we focus on alleviating pain symptoms, but we work hard to identify the underlying causes of those pain generators. Our goal is to help restore function and return patients to their normal daily activities.”



Dr. Pap is now accepting new patients. He will be treating patients at the OrthoNeuro New Albany and Grove City offices starting on March 26. To schedule an appointment, please contact OrthoNeuro at 614-890-6555 or visit the OrthoNeuro website at www.orthoneuro.com.



