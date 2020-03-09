Momma Lynn Entertainment Rejects Coronavirus (COVID-19) Partnerships

Press Releases Momma Lynn Entertainment Press Release Share Blog

Momma Lynn Entertainment (MLE) announced that it will reject partnerships with any entertainment production companies seeking to exploit the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for financial gain.





When asked about a recent story circulating about song satirist "Weird Al" Yankovic declining to do a Coronavirus parody of The Knack hit song “My Sharona,” MLE Founder, Michael Decker, said “I agree with Mr. Yankovic and his Team and support their decision to decline doing any Coronavirus parody.”



Decker also issued the following statement:



“We have been approached by several different types of creative entities seeking support for projects that revolve around the outbreak of COVID-19, including bands and artists wanting to do parodies of 'My Sharona,' and a remake of Michael Jackson’s 'Thriller.' Momma Lynn Entertainment has been a staunch supporter of all types of creative processes in the past, but we feel that minimalizing or trivializing COVID-19 for financial gain is morally and ethically reprehensible and we will not support those efforts. This is a National Emergency not a time to make light of the situation. The idea that someone wants to make money from this tragedy is repugnant to me. The deaths of our citizenry and the continued spread of the virus has emphasized the need for our communities to come together, increase awareness, and support one another.”



Momma Lynn Entertainment is headquartered in the Great Pacific Northwest on the Kitsap Peninsula.



Michael L. Decker

(833) 61-MOMMA



www.mommalynnentertainment.com



