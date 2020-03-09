PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Momma Lynn Entertainment Rejects Coronavirus (COVID-19) Partnerships


Momma Lynn Entertainment (MLE) announced that it will reject partnerships with any entertainment production companies seeking to exploit the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for financial gain.

Poulsbo, WA, March 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Momma Lynn Entertainment, a Creative Multi-Media Group headquartered in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States, recently announced that it will not support any entertainment production companies, bands and artists, writers or any other creative entities that are engaged in projects that intend to profit from the Coronavirus outbreak.

When asked about a recent story circulating about song satirist "Weird Al" Yankovic declining to do a Coronavirus parody of The Knack hit song “My Sharona,” MLE Founder, Michael Decker, said “I agree with Mr. Yankovic and his Team and support their decision to decline doing any Coronavirus parody.”

Decker also issued the following statement:

“We have been approached by several different types of creative entities seeking support for projects that revolve around the outbreak of COVID-19, including bands and artists wanting to do parodies of 'My Sharona,' and a remake of Michael Jackson’s 'Thriller.' Momma Lynn Entertainment has been a staunch supporter of all types of creative processes in the past, but we feel that minimalizing or trivializing COVID-19 for financial gain is morally and ethically reprehensible and we will not support those efforts. This is a National Emergency not a time to make light of the situation. The idea that someone wants to make money from this tragedy is repugnant to me. The deaths of our citizenry and the continued spread of the virus has emphasized the need for our communities to come together, increase awareness, and support one another.”

Momma Lynn Entertainment is headquartered in the Great Pacific Northwest on the Kitsap Peninsula.

http://www.mommalynnentertainment.com/
