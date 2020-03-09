Miura Golf Named Official Club Representative for the Jack Nicklaus Residence Club





“Jack Nicklaus represents timelessness, class and attention to detail, which is why a partnership with JNRC and Miura made sense for us,” notes Hoyt McGarity, CEO at Miura Golf. “Both brands have a shared belief in doing things the right way, leaving no detail unnoticed. We’re excited for this opportunity and look forward to seeing our irons around the club.”



JNRC members will receive completely customized shafts and grips in a made to order set of limited production Miura Golf clubs, designed and constructed by master craftsman and company founder, Katsuhiro Miura. A second set of golf clubs will be provided for new member referrals.



“Skilled golfers know that the Miura club and craftsmanship stands above the rest,” says JNRC President and VRP Equity, LLC, Managing Partner Craig Williamson. “That’s why we are pleased to be able to provide this particular set to our vacation rental homeowners.” Known as an international authority, Williamson’s expertise in the vacation membership industry spans more than 20 years. He has experience in development and sales & marketing of branded investment luxury property. Williamson is also author of the recently released book: Life as a Vacation, The Ultimate Buyers Guide to Vacation Rental Property, available at Amazon:



About Miura Golf



Miura golf clubs are designed and manufactured at the Miura factory in Himeji, Japan. The Miura family handcrafts each club individually and has maintained their patented forging process since 1957. The company is known for its premium craftsmanship and rich family legacy. To learn more about the partnership between JNRC and Miura Golf, email Kevin O’Connell, Director of Sales at Miura at



About the Jack Nicklaus Residence Club (JNRC)



