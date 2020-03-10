Press Releases CTW Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from CTW: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: KIU Airline Solutions and CTW Provide Airlines with New Retailing and Self-Service Capabilities





The CTW Platform helps KIU customers develop their retail strategies. KIU carriers are now able to:



· Create and distribute unlimited number fare brands, bundles and ancillary offerings in all distribution channels;



· Dynamically control their price points using industry-standard processing;



· Expand market presence by being able to sell interline segments in their direct channel; and



· Provide self-service refund, exchange and reshop capabilities in their direct distribution channels.



These new commercial capabilities will increase KIU carrier revenue while increasing customer satisfaction with expanded offerings and online self-service capabilities. Carriers will also experience a significant reduction in call center costs and the revenue loss often associated with manual processing of refunds, exchanges and reshops.



KIU President and CEO Alberto Desimone: “The union between our PSS and GDS platforms with CTW cutting-edge services is a strategic decision within our expansion plan, not only because it will allow us to cover the needs of new markets, but also because all of our users can now benefit from a better shopping experience.”



CTW’s CEO, Assen Vassilev: “CTW is pleased to add the innovative KIU Airline Solutions to its customer base and to enhance its existing commercial capabilities. The combined KIU-CTW platform provides airlines with market-leading shopping, pricing, hosting and retailing capabilities and full industry compliance.”



About KIU: Kiu System Solutions has offered cloud-based technology for airlines since 2003. The system development combines best practices of both legacy and low-cost systems, which makes it suitable for all types of carriers. Through a suite of integrated solutions, including a multi-hosting PSS, GDS with more than 120k sales agents, DCS, E-commerce, Revenue Accounting, Loyalty Management, Cargo, Business Intelligence, and among other systems, Kiu helps more than 50 airlines worldwide to differentiate their offer, save costs and boost their business scalability.



About CTW: CTW has developed several generations of airline shopping and pricing systems. The CTW Platform provides airlines with complete shopping, fares and pricing, reshopping and ancillaries capabilities in a fully-integrated Offer and Order Management System. CTW Platform currently provides final pricing and repricing for 20% of all ARC/BSP issued airline tickets in the world and has operations in Asia, Europe and North America. Sofia, Bulgaria, March 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- KIU and CTW have partnered to enhance the commercial and omnichannel distribution capabilities of the KIU PSS and GDS platforms.The CTW Platform helps KIU customers develop their retail strategies. KIU carriers are now able to:· Create and distribute unlimited number fare brands, bundles and ancillary offerings in all distribution channels;· Dynamically control their price points using industry-standard processing;· Expand market presence by being able to sell interline segments in their direct channel; and· Provide self-service refund, exchange and reshop capabilities in their direct distribution channels.These new commercial capabilities will increase KIU carrier revenue while increasing customer satisfaction with expanded offerings and online self-service capabilities. Carriers will also experience a significant reduction in call center costs and the revenue loss often associated with manual processing of refunds, exchanges and reshops.KIU President and CEO Alberto Desimone: “The union between our PSS and GDS platforms with CTW cutting-edge services is a strategic decision within our expansion plan, not only because it will allow us to cover the needs of new markets, but also because all of our users can now benefit from a better shopping experience.”CTW’s CEO, Assen Vassilev: “CTW is pleased to add the innovative KIU Airline Solutions to its customer base and to enhance its existing commercial capabilities. The combined KIU-CTW platform provides airlines with market-leading shopping, pricing, hosting and retailing capabilities and full industry compliance.”About KIU: Kiu System Solutions has offered cloud-based technology for airlines since 2003. The system development combines best practices of both legacy and low-cost systems, which makes it suitable for all types of carriers. Through a suite of integrated solutions, including a multi-hosting PSS, GDS with more than 120k sales agents, DCS, E-commerce, Revenue Accounting, Loyalty Management, Cargo, Business Intelligence, and among other systems, Kiu helps more than 50 airlines worldwide to differentiate their offer, save costs and boost their business scalability.About CTW: CTW has developed several generations of airline shopping and pricing systems. The CTW Platform provides airlines with complete shopping, fares and pricing, reshopping and ancillaries capabilities in a fully-integrated Offer and Order Management System. CTW Platform currently provides final pricing and repricing for 20% of all ARC/BSP issued airline tickets in the world and has operations in Asia, Europe and North America. Contact Information CTW

Mario Sotirov

+359988930201



http://ctw.consulting

Attached Files KIU-CTW Joint Press Release KIU Airline Solutions and CTW provide airlines with new retailing and self-service capabilities Filename: KIU-CTW_Joint_Press_Release.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CTW