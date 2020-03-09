PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
Jack Nicklaus Residence Club
Sponsored Company

Company Overview

Contact Info & Offices

Press Releases

Jack Nicklaus Residence Club

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Jack Nicklaus Residence Club: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Jack Nicklaus Residence Club at Bear’s Den, Reunion Launched at Orlando’s Most Celebrated Vacation Resort Destination


Jack Nicklaus Residence Club at Bear’s Den, Reunion Launched at Orlando’s Most Celebrated Vacation Resort Destination
Orlando, FL, March 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- With a little more than a month since the official launching of the Jack Nicklaus Residence Club at Bear’s Den, Reunion, the luxury resort location has become a favorite vacation spot among avid golfers and families visiting popular Orlando area destinations.

The Jack Nicklaus Residence Club is just ten minutes to Walt Disney World and many other family fun destinations. It is the only place in the world featuring signature designed courses by three of golf’s greatest legends: Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, and Arnold Palmer. The 17th and 18th fairway of the Jack Nicklaus Championship Golf Course frame the Bear’s Den and its stunning setting as the last gated enclave at Reunion Resort.

See video: https://youtu.be/zFLA22QMKZI. With nine-luxury home models, four to eight bedrooms, luxury pools, decks, and terraces, prices start at $279,000, using the new Income Producing Model created by the partnership team at VRP Equity. Financing is now being offered for these ultra-luxury homes.

“There are many investments that can turn a financial profit,” states JNRC President and VRP Equity, LLC, Managing Partner Craig Williamson. “There are not many that can provide family memories, adventure, love, and connection. Owning Vacation Rental Property (VRP) makes it all possible, and more, including financial gains.” As Founder of the Income Producing Model, Williamson is also author of the recently released book: "Life as a Vacation, The Ultimate Buyers Guide to Vacation Rental Property," available at Amazon: https://amzn.to/2UISmy7.

About the Jack Nicklaus Residence Club (JNRC)
The Jack Nicklaus Residence Club property rental model provides an opportunity for its members to vacation globally in ultra-luxury homes along world renown Jack Nicklaus-designed golf courses, beaches, mountains, and resort destinations, and earn income from their membership. In January 2020, the Jack Nicklaus Residence Club debuted its first private enclave of homes at the Bear’s Den at Reunion Resort, ready for memberships, in Kissimmee, Florida. For additional information, contact JNRC President and VRP Equity, LLC, Managing Partner Craig Williamson at craig@jacknicklausrc.com or visit www.jacknicklausrc.com.
Contact Information
Jack Nicklaus Residence Club
Craig Shawn Williamson
(407) 848-0537
Contact
www.jacknicklausrc.com

Click here to view the company profile of Jack Nicklaus Residence Club
Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Jack Nicklaus Residence Club
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help