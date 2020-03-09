Jack Nicklaus Residence Club at Bear’s Den, Reunion Launched at Orlando’s Most Celebrated Vacation Resort Destination





The Jack Nicklaus Residence Club property rental model provides an opportunity for its members to vacation globally in ultra-luxury homes along world renown Jack Nicklaus-designed golf courses, beaches, mountains, and resort destinations, and earn income from their membership. In January 2020, the Jack Nicklaus Residence Club debuted its first private enclave of homes at the Bear’s Den at Reunion Resort, ready for memberships, in Kissimmee, Florida. For additional information, contact JNRC President and VRP Equity, LLC, Managing Partner Craig Williamson at Orlando, FL, March 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With a little more than a month since the official launching of the Jack Nicklaus Residence Club at Bear’s Den, Reunion, the luxury resort location has become a favorite vacation spot among avid golfers and families visiting popular Orlando area destinations.The Jack Nicklaus Residence Club is just ten minutes to Walt Disney World and many other family fun destinations. It is the only place in the world featuring signature designed courses by three of golf’s greatest legends: Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, and Arnold Palmer. The 17th and 18th fairway of the Jack Nicklaus Championship Golf Course frame the Bear’s Den and its stunning setting as the last gated enclave at Reunion Resort.See video: https://youtu.be/zFLA22QMKZI . With nine-luxury home models, four to eight bedrooms, luxury pools, decks, and terraces, prices start at $279,000, using the new Income Producing Model created by the partnership team at VRP Equity. Financing is now being offered for these ultra-luxury homes.“There are many investments that can turn a financial profit,” states JNRC President and VRP Equity, LLC, Managing Partner Craig Williamson. “There are not many that can provide family memories, adventure, love, and connection. Owning Vacation Rental Property (VRP) makes it all possible, and more, including financial gains.” As Founder of the Income Producing Model, Williamson is also author of the recently released book: "Life as a Vacation, The Ultimate Buyers Guide to Vacation Rental Property," available at Amazon: https://amzn.to/2UISmy7 About the Jack Nicklaus Residence Club (JNRC)The Jack Nicklaus Residence Club property rental model provides an opportunity for its members to vacation globally in ultra-luxury homes along world renown Jack Nicklaus-designed golf courses, beaches, mountains, and resort destinations, and earn income from their membership. In January 2020, the Jack Nicklaus Residence Club debuted its first private enclave of homes at the Bear’s Den at Reunion Resort, ready for memberships, in Kissimmee, Florida. For additional information, contact JNRC President and VRP Equity, LLC, Managing Partner Craig Williamson at craig@jacknicklausrc.com or visit www.jacknicklausrc.com