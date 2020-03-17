FoxPromotions in Co-operation with Groove House Records Announce the Release of Brian Hedges' New Song, FIELD OF STONE

Press Releases FoxPromotions Press Release Share Blog

"FoxPromotions is excited to be working with Brian," William Fox of FoxPromotions said. "Brian brings back the soulful, heart pounding, tear jerking kind of country music then blends it with Americana." Knoxville, TN, March 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Long time singer/songwriter Brian Hedges has done it again! With the help of friends and colleagues Steve Rutledge and Andy Hull, FIELD OF STONE has been recorded and released.FIELD OF STONE brings back memories of a tough life on the farm. Digging deep within his soul Brian has brought to life what it felt like working the earth with his father. You can tell his roots are buried deep in that Oklahoma FIELD OF STONE.After losing his Dad Brian felt he had a story to tell. From the first note to the ending riff you begin to realize what a father can mean to a young man. Listeners will feel what Brian's Dad meant to him.Thanks to Groove House Records, country, blues, folk and Americana music fans everywhere can get an insight into the life of an Oklahoma red-dirt farmer.Brian wrote this song in 1991...after the recent loss of his Dad he felt he had to record it."This one is for the Dads," Brian says."FoxPromotions is excited to be working with Brian," William Fox of FoxPromotions said. "Brian brings back the soulful, heart pounding, tear jerking kind of country music then blends it with Americana." Contact Information FoxPromotions

