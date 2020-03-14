PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
CargoTel Inc.

CargoTel Automotive Transportation Management System Launches Global Sync


The CargoTel Automotive Transportation Management System (TMS) team announces the launch of Global Sync. Global Sync enables clients to seamlessly communicate with other CargoTel clients.

Melville, NY, March 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- In response to industry demand for data sharing, CargoTel has launched Global Sync. Global Sync is an enhancement to CargoTel’s industry-leading Automotive Transportation Management System (TMS) and allows loads to seamlessly pass between CargoTel customers. This is done by setting up partnerships with others on the CargoTel TMS platform.

With over 25,000 users in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, many CargoTel clients work with other CargoTel clients.

With Global Sync, when a load is assigned to a partner, it is automatically placed in the client-partner’s CargoTel system. As the status of the load changes, both parties systems are updated. Global Sync also works with the CargoTel Mobile App (ePOD). Data collected via the mobile app is shared with the primary and partner company. This adds great efficiencies and saves the time and effort of updating the other party.

"We have been getting positive feedback from our clients using Global Sync," says Mark Altchiler of CargoTel Inc.

"The setup of Global Sync is quick and easy , and we can have Global Sync added to a client-partner’s system in a few days."

Contact
To learn more about the CargoTel TMS and Global Sync, please contact:
Mark Altchiler
https://cargotel.com/contact/
443-957-1984
