Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases K&S Sportswear Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from K&S Sportswear: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: K&S Sportswear is Celebrating 25 Years of Business





After starting their company in 1995, husband and wife team, Steve and Katy Weirich, built their business from the ground up. For 20 years, they managed company operations from their home office. From the start, they made it their mission to center the business around exceptional customer service, which is still the brand’s guiding principal today. With the successful and rapid growth they began to experience, Katy and Steve knew they needed more staff and more

space. The pair also wanted to make their services more accessible to the community.



These factors led them to bring aboard their daughter, Brittney Mittag, to help manage the business and start planning for a physical storefront. Transitioning from a career in Human Resources, Brittney was ready to take on the challenge of launching the new location. The new team opened the doors to K&S Sportswear in Atascocita in 2015. This exciting milestone helped to build the brand and services into what it is today.



“We went from passing out business cards and asking people to give us a chance in the early stages to a now thriving business that runs on customer referrals and word of mouth. Opening our storefront in 2015 has been our biggest move thus far.” - Brittney Mittag



25 years later, K&S Sportswear continues to maintain healthy growth with the help of a strong customer-centric team of four and a loyal customer base continuing to provide word-of-mouth referrals.



The last 25 years has brought not only growth but change as well. With the advances in printing and production techniques over the last 25 years, K&S has been able to expand their product and service offering with efficient and high-quality screen printing and embroidery products at competitive prices. They now offer a vast array of customizable promotional items as well.



One of the more recent changes the company has made to their business is offering in-house design services with their very own graphic designer on staff. This has made them truly full-service as they are able to handle their customers projects from design to delivery.



Whether it’s creating a professional look for your staff, branding your business to promote it or helping you find a way to show spirit for your team, K&S can assist you every step of the way.



Mittag explains, “Our personal customer service is what sets us apart – we remember you, your business, your needs, and you always speak with one of us here in the office about your order.”



In addition to the business growth they’ve experienced, the company has grown within their community as well. Brittney and Sarah grew up in this community and are now raising their families here. This connection is why K&S being a part of the community is a top priority of theirs. Becoming more engrained locally over the last several years, K&S continues to find more ways to be involved and give back to the communities that have helped them get to where they are today. From annual sponsorships to supporting local organizations to charitable donations and most significantly their support of Humble ISD Education Foundation, K&S has proven they are able to serve their communities outside of their business services.



Brittney also went on to say, “Although many components of the business have naturally evolved, the one thing that will always remain is how we value and treat our customers.”



In 2015, K&S hired another valuable Client Service team member, Sarah. This addition allowed Katy and Steve to retire and step away from day-to-day operations. With Brittney now as owner and a skilled team committed to carrying on Steve and Katy’s mission of delivering exceptional customer service, the next 25 years for K&S Sportswear appear brighter than ever.



K&S continues to be thankful for the growth and opportunities they have been afforded by their customers locally, across Texas, and throughout the US. Cheers to the next 25 years! Humble, TX, March 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- For the last 25 years, K&S Sportswear has been bringing full-service screen printing, embroidery and promotional items to many local communities including Atascocita, Humble and Kingwood. They’ve built a loyal customer base alongside a reputation for best-in-class quality and service.After starting their company in 1995, husband and wife team, Steve and Katy Weirich, built their business from the ground up. For 20 years, they managed company operations from their home office. From the start, they made it their mission to center the business around exceptional customer service, which is still the brand’s guiding principal today. With the successful and rapid growth they began to experience, Katy and Steve knew they needed more staff and morespace. The pair also wanted to make their services more accessible to the community.These factors led them to bring aboard their daughter, Brittney Mittag, to help manage the business and start planning for a physical storefront. Transitioning from a career in Human Resources, Brittney was ready to take on the challenge of launching the new location. The new team opened the doors to K&S Sportswear in Atascocita in 2015. This exciting milestone helped to build the brand and services into what it is today.“We went from passing out business cards and asking people to give us a chance in the early stages to a now thriving business that runs on customer referrals and word of mouth. Opening our storefront in 2015 has been our biggest move thus far.” - Brittney Mittag25 years later, K&S Sportswear continues to maintain healthy growth with the help of a strong customer-centric team of four and a loyal customer base continuing to provide word-of-mouth referrals.The last 25 years has brought not only growth but change as well. With the advances in printing and production techniques over the last 25 years, K&S has been able to expand their product and service offering with efficient and high-quality screen printing and embroidery products at competitive prices. They now offer a vast array of customizable promotional items as well.One of the more recent changes the company has made to their business is offering in-house design services with their very own graphic designer on staff. This has made them truly full-service as they are able to handle their customers projects from design to delivery.Whether it’s creating a professional look for your staff, branding your business to promote it or helping you find a way to show spirit for your team, K&S can assist you every step of the way.Mittag explains, “Our personal customer service is what sets us apart – we remember you, your business, your needs, and you always speak with one of us here in the office about your order.”In addition to the business growth they’ve experienced, the company has grown within their community as well. Brittney and Sarah grew up in this community and are now raising their families here. This connection is why K&S being a part of the community is a top priority of theirs. Becoming more engrained locally over the last several years, K&S continues to find more ways to be involved and give back to the communities that have helped them get to where they are today. From annual sponsorships to supporting local organizations to charitable donations and most significantly their support of Humble ISD Education Foundation, K&S has proven they are able to serve their communities outside of their business services.Brittney also went on to say, “Although many components of the business have naturally evolved, the one thing that will always remain is how we value and treat our customers.”In 2015, K&S hired another valuable Client Service team member, Sarah. This addition allowed Katy and Steve to retire and step away from day-to-day operations. With Brittney now as owner and a skilled team committed to carrying on Steve and Katy’s mission of delivering exceptional customer service, the next 25 years for K&S Sportswear appear brighter than ever.K&S continues to be thankful for the growth and opportunities they have been afforded by their customers locally, across Texas, and throughout the US. Cheers to the next 25 years! Contact Information Visibly Connected

David Cherry

281-940-7463



visiblyconnected.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from K&S Sportswear Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend