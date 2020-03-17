Sheri Hinish, Supply Chain Queen®, Named a 2020 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pro to Know for Leadership in Supply Chain, Sustainability, and Innovation

supplychainqueen.com Baltimore, MD, March 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Sheri Hinish, also known as the SupplyChainQueen® by clients and colleagues, has been named a 2020 Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine. The Pros to Know Awards recognize supply chain executives, and manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises, that are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies' supply chains for the significant challenges of today's business climate. "The Pros to Know" listing showcases the leaders and innovators shaping the profession and making substantial impact on their companies.This year's list honors those who helped their supply chain clients, or the supply chain community at large, prepare to meet these key challenges. Check out Supply & Demand Chain Executive's website at www.sdcexec.com for the full list of all of the 2020 Pros to Know and Practitioner Pros winners.About Supply & Demand Chain ExecutiveSupply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com About Sheri HinishColleagues and clients affectionately call her the “Supply Chain Queen.” Recognized as a 2020 & 2019 Supply & Demand Chain Executive "Pro to Know," an IBM Futurist, and among LinkedIn's Top 1% SSI in Supply Chain, she has a strong presence across social and professional networks.She has made a career simplifying the complex, rethinking supply chain strategy and customer experience, the way we design, connect, and influence each other. Sheri helps executives and their teams reimagine their approach by: 1) leveraging new ways of thinking about supply chain, sustainable development, and corporate sustainability in the world we share, 2) helping leaders design, guide, & inspire organizations through complex transformations, bridging workforce generations, 3) using next-generation leading practice to develop the right technology, supply chain and solution strategy for ecosystem orchestration and stewardship.Sheri is an eternal student most passionate about adding value to others, changing the world through sustainable supply chain, advocating for women in business and STEEAM, and providing expertise in digital marketing with purpose.Contact Information:Supply Chain Queen®Sheri Hinish410-907-0634Contact via Emailsupplychainqueen.com