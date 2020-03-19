PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Company Car & Limousine

Ground Travel Solutions, a Collection of Limousine Companies Aligning to Assist Aging Americans Stuck in Florida


Safe and reliable ground transportation for those heading back North for the summer and looking to do so away from large groups or mass transit. The Chauffeured Ground Travel Industry has a solution that will not only help them maintain their health but get home quickly.

Cleveland, OH, March 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Many aging Americans who flew south for the winter will have the lease on their winter residence end in the coming weeks and need to get back home. Company Car & Limousine Service has joined a coalition of limousine companies in Florida, the Midwest and the Northeast to move people who cannot stay where they are and because of Coronavirus, are unwilling or unable to ride on a public airplane. Passengers desiring to get home via ground would be picked up at their residence in Florida by a rested, disinfected and ready Chauffeur and driven halfway to their destination city in a private vehicle. Another private vehicle, also being driven by a rested Chauffeur, will meet the passengers at the halfway point to continue the trip to their homes without an overnight stay.

Odd times require thoughtful and creative responses. All members of the coalition are members of The National Limousine Association and take health, safety and comfort very seriously. Prices will be discounted to minimize the financial impact of having to change plans.

We are aware that the most susceptible group of Americans are those that are over 60. Most snowbirds are in that group, and if they are required to travel home, they need a health advocate in the transportation industry that can keep them away from crowds. The companies that are cooperating in this are that advocate.
www.groundtravelsolutions.com/
Contact Information
Company Car & Limousine
Nina Parson
216-861-7433
Contact
www.groundtravelsolutions.com

