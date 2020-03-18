PreLynx Portal, Corona Virus (COVID-19) First Response Scanner + Sanitizer

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases 123 Design Press Release Share Blog

The PreLynx is a First Response Scanner + Sanitizer and can be much more with additional software modules. The basic passive mode of the PreLynx portal scans body heat as one passenger at a time passes beneath. The light bar turns from blue to green when a person’s body temperature is within expected parameters.





Currently our nation is under siege from a virus and we aren’t sure where to turn or who to trust. Innovation and technology will solve this crisis. PreLynx Portal uses known and proven technology in an innovative way to bring peace of mind to your company, your employees, and your visitors.



The PreLynx is a First Response Scanner + Sanitizer with Module upgrades for additional security. The basic passive mode of the PreLynx Portal scans body heat as one individual at a time passes beneath. The light bar turns from blue to green when a person’s body temperature is within expected parameters.



If it is high, the light bar will flash amber and the person passing through can be steered aside and questioned regarding their knowledge of their current health status. This provides an early warning system to take proper precautions immediately and will help stop the spread of COVID-19.



This basic portal has the capability to provide additional steps of security with software module add-ons.



Module #1 - The Sanitizer



Based on the technology utilized in labs and quarantine rooms, as you step through the portal, a hi-powered blast of a nano-polymer disinfectant vapor covers the person passing beneath. The U.S. EPA has qualified the disinfectant for use against COVID-19 through the agency's Emerging Viral Pathogen program. This colorless vapor disinfectant uses a potent virucidal agent which inactivates all of the lipophilic viruses (e.g., herpes, vaccinia, influenza and Corona virus) and many hydrophilic viruses (e.g., adenovirus, enterovirus, rhinovirus, and rotaviruses) on a person’s surface. The viral cells will immediately start dying and within twenty minutes they will all be dead.



Module #1 alone makes the PreLynx Portal a boon for any business, allowing them to reopen and assure the public that the environment within is secure. Taking control over the COVID19 pandemic will restart the economy and go a long way toward providing reassurance to a wary population.



How much would you pay for that reassurance?

However, 123 Designs had much more in mind when designing the Prelynx Portal...



Upgrade Module #2 - The Sniffer



Module #2 detects and identifies trace amounts of up to 40 different types of explosives, including gun powder, chemical warfare agents, toxic chemicals or narcotics. Custom programming can add new agents as needed. These Portals will stem the flow of smuggled narcotics and enhance security in your building. Excellent deterrent to enhance safety in schools, churches, theaters, malls, theme parks, sports venues, casinos, corporate offices, and even production lines and warehouse operations.



Upgrade #3 - The Metal Detector

Module #3 detects multiple types of metal that may be used in bombs, guns, and explosive devices. Module #3, while ancient technology in today’s exponentially changing environment, is a strong deterrent to those with ill intent on their agenda. PreLynx Portal sends an alert to those manning the portals.



In conjunction with Module #2, this Portal will provide assurance to your visitors and employees that their safety and security is of utmost importance to you.



All three upgrade modules fit within the basic structure of the PreLynx.



PreLynx is currently in development. In order to get full production on line, PreLynx needs preorders for 100 units. The down payment is $5000.00 dollars. Once the initial startup is met, they expect to have the first PreLynx rolling out the door in sixty days.



How many do you need?

123.Design is a leading Product Design and Engineering firm providing services that span the entire product development process, including product definition, market analysis, design, engineering, in-house rapid prototyping, tooling, production and distribution. For over a decade, 123Design’s award-winning designers and veteran engineers have originated pioneering solutions for companies ranging from start-up to Fortune 500.



Clients

Sarasota, FL, March 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- PreLynx: Corona Virus (COVID-19) First Response Scanner + Sanitizer

Contact Information 123 Design

Leo Riza

941-366-7500

https://123.design

Leo Riza

941-366-7500



https://123.design

