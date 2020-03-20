Blingby Joins the List of New Vendors - IAB Europe’s Transparency and Consent Framework

Press Releases Blingby Press Release Share Blog

"Giving clients and users of Blingby Technology the comfort of knowing that we strive to adhere to Best Practices is important," stated Marcia-Elizabeth Favale, CEO and Founder.



Parties interested in joining the Framework to give audiences full visibility and control over who can process their data in connection with advertising, should visit https:// advertisingconsent.eu/register. New York, NY, March 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today, Blingby announced their approved status as the latest Vendor to join IAB Europe’s Transparency and Consent framework (the Framework).The framework, which was launched in April 2018, is designed to help all parties in the digital advertising chain ensure that they comply with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and ePrivacy Directive when processing personal data or accessing and/or storing information on a user’s device, such as cookies, advertising identifiers, device identifiers and other tracking technologies.The Framework was developed by IAB Europe in collaboration with organizations and professionals in the digital advertising industry. It provides transparency to consumers about how, and by whom, their personal data is processed. It also enables users to express choices. Moreover, the TCF enables vendors engaged in programmatic advertising to know ahead of time whether their own and/or their partners’ transparency and consent status allows them to lawfully process personal data for online advertising and related purposes.Through the Framework, publishers can continue funding themselves through relevant online advertising, and brands can continue to reach their audiences. All the while and most importantly, consumer privacy is protected.“Giving clients and users of Blingby Technology the comfort of knowing that we strive to adhere to Best Practices is important,” stated Marcia-Elizabeth Favale, CEO and Founder.The added registration of Blingby to the Framework, further bolsters IAB Europe’s mission to raise the standard and trust in digital advertising across Europe.Parties interested in joining the Framework to give audiences full visibility and control over who can process their data in connection with advertising, should visit https:// advertisingconsent.eu/register. Contact Information Blingby

