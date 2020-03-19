Press Releases Host Color LLC Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Host Color LLC: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: HostColor.com Launches Office Cloud, a Business Collaboration Server

HostColor.com (HC), a global Cloud Infrastructure provider, has announced the launch of "Office Cloud" server, a custom-built private business collaboration hosting service.





HostColor.com deploys



Deployed on HostColor.com Infrastructure in South Bend, Indiana, Office Cloud gives the company's customers the opportunity to use services like High Availability (HA) and Automated Fault-Tolerance (AFT). HA monitors the Office Cloud server for OS failure and for outage on the physical host. If any is detected, the HA restarts the cloud server on another physical host, part of the Host Color Cloud. All operations and services resume automatically. AFT is a service that eliminates the risk of a Office Cloud server outage. AFT creates a live shadow of Office Cloud, which is synchronized and always up-to-date with the primary one. In an event of a hardware outage, the AFT automatically starts the failover Office Cloud server, ensuring zero downtime and preventing data loss.



"Office Cloud is arguably the best business collaboration infrastructure service on the market. It is much secure and cost-effective than other popular online-based Office Suite services, because it is 100% owned by the organizations and thus prevents data leaks. The Office Cloud helps companies to optimize and improve their organizational structure by connecting their on-premise IT infrastructure to the Cloud in a secure, private environment," says Host Color's CEO Dimitar Avramov.



Outside the United States his company delivers Office Cloud services from 38 geolocations in European Union, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and India.



The biggest Cloud infrastructure market for HC outside the North America is Europe. The company's Office Cloud service in Europe is called Cloud Workspaces. The Cloud Workspaces provisioned in 22 data centers across Europe - Amsterdam, The Hague, Copenhagen, London, Paris, Barcelona, Madrid, Zaragoza, Milano, Vienna, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Helsinki, Stockholm, Prague, Bratislava, Bucharest, Sofia, Athens, Belgrade, Kyiv and Tbilisi.



About

HC has been an IT infrastructure and Web Hosting service provider since 2000. The company operates a South Bend, Indiana based physical IT Colocation center and Virtual Data Center since 2003. New York, NY, March 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Office Cloud is a customizable business server that allows organizations to share and collaborate on office documents, send and receive email, manage their calendar and have video chats in a secure private IT environment. It works on a dedicated Private Cloud infrastructure, which is owned by the organizations and used on a subscription basis. The Office Cloud works both on physical (Bare-Metal) Dedicated servers and Virtual (Cloud) servers.HostColor.com deploys Office Cloud environments in data center locations chosen by the organizations. The company's U.S. data center service locations are South Bend (IN), Chicago (IL), New York, Ashburn, Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles.Deployed on HostColor.com Infrastructure in South Bend, Indiana, Office Cloud gives the company's customers the opportunity to use services like High Availability (HA) and Automated Fault-Tolerance (AFT). HA monitors the Office Cloud server for OS failure and for outage on the physical host. If any is detected, the HA restarts the cloud server on another physical host, part of the Host Color Cloud. All operations and services resume automatically. AFT is a service that eliminates the risk of a Office Cloud server outage. AFT creates a live shadow of Office Cloud, which is synchronized and always up-to-date with the primary one. In an event of a hardware outage, the AFT automatically starts the failover Office Cloud server, ensuring zero downtime and preventing data loss."Office Cloud is arguably the best business collaboration infrastructure service on the market. It is much secure and cost-effective than other popular online-based Office Suite services, because it is 100% owned by the organizations and thus prevents data leaks. The Office Cloud helps companies to optimize and improve their organizational structure by connecting their on-premise IT infrastructure to the Cloud in a secure, private environment," says Host Color's CEO Dimitar Avramov.Outside the United States his company delivers Office Cloud services from 38 geolocations in European Union, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and India.The biggest Cloud infrastructure market for HC outside the North America is Europe. The company's Office Cloud service in Europe is called Cloud Workspaces. The Cloud Workspaces provisioned in 22 data centers across Europe - Amsterdam, The Hague, Copenhagen, London, Paris, Barcelona, Madrid, Zaragoza, Milano, Vienna, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Helsinki, Stockholm, Prague, Bratislava, Bucharest, Sofia, Athens, Belgrade, Kyiv and Tbilisi.AboutHC has been an IT infrastructure and Web Hosting service provider since 2000. The company operates a South Bend, Indiana based physical IT Colocation center and Virtual Data Center since 2003. Contact Information Host Color LLC

Danail Stoychev

1-574-367-2393



https://www.hostcolor.com

746 S Arnold St.

South Bend, IN

46619

Attached Files HostColor.com Launches Office Cloud, A Business Collaboration Server Hosting Filename: HostColorLaunchesOfficeCloudA.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Host Color LLC