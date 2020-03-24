Choice Home Warranty Will Provide Enhanced Coverage During COVID-19 Crisis

Press Releases Choice Home Warranty Press Release Share Blog

Effective March 23, 2020, Choice Home Warranty will provide its existing and new home warranty service contract customers with broader protection for their vital home systems and appliances by temporarily suspending certain exclusions from coverage.





“When people are home all day, every day, they use their systems and appliances more than usual. With all the anxiety caused by the spread of this virus, people should not have to be anxious about what will happen if these essential household items stop working. We don’t cover everything, but we are doing what we can to give our customers’ peace of mind and to protect their budget. We are all in this together,” Hakim said.



Although the pandemic has changed what “normal” means today, Choice Home Warranty has maintained its commitment to its customers even while many employees work remotely. By leveraging technology, it has hundreds of dedicated employees across three states working in partnership with its network of over 15,000 service technicians to continue to provide the service its customers have come to expect. Choice Home Warranty is proud to support local communities across the country by ensuring the work of repair is handled by local contractors, master craftsmen/tradesmen and small business owners.



Choice Home Warranty has covered more than 1 million homes across the country and handled more than 2.5 million service requests. Choice Home Warranty prides itself on being the industry leader, with its proprietary automated dispatching and tracking technology.



About Choice Home Warranty:



Dan Murphy

888-531-5403



https://www.choicehomewarranty.com

Customer Service: choicehomewarranty.com/account-center



Investor Relations: IR@choicehomewarranty.com



