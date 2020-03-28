Married As One LLC Offers a Christian Marriage Guide to Help Spouses Improve Communication During Coronavirus Quarantine

Marriages don't stop being marriages because of the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, want to know just how strong a marriage really is, take count of how many arguments that marriage has. Especially during the increase of "quality" time because of the coronavirus quarantine. Even the best of marriages will have arguments. The better marriages won't frequently and disrespectful argue. Learn how to argue less, and achieve more unity in marriage, now.





What did the research reveal contributed to many problems in marriage?



Poor communication skills.



What main problem did poor communication skills drastically create in marriage?



The lack of unity.



Jesus made unity in marriage really quite simple with one verse:



Mark 10:8 NASB: "and two shall become one flesh; so they are no longer two but one flesh."



"Marriage is meant to be an earthly model of a heavenly union. Christian marriages were meant to be approached with Jesus' thoughts, not worldly thoughts. By allowing Jesus to lead marriages, Christian spouses align closer to the design of the divine plan for marriages."

- Felice Mathieu

Founder of Married As One LLC



In this book, learn to peacefully navigate heated arguments, understand and respect each other's communication styles, and deepen the unity marriage.



Follow the ministry to improve unity in the Christian Marriage here:



