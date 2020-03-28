Married As One LLC Offers a Christian Marriage Guide to Help Spouses Improve Communication During Coronavirus Quarantine

Orlando, FL, March 28, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- As a counselor and Founder of Married As One LLC a deep study on communication in marriage was conducted for over 20 years.
What did the research reveal contributed to many problems in marriage?
Poor communication skills.
What main problem did poor communication skills drastically create in marriage?
The lack of unity.
Jesus made unity in marriage really quite simple with one verse:
Mark 10:8 NASB: "and two shall become one flesh; so they are no longer two but one flesh."
"Marriage is meant to be an earthly model of a heavenly union. Christian marriages were meant to be approached with Jesus' thoughts, not worldly thoughts. By allowing Jesus to lead marriages, Christian spouses align closer to the design of the divine plan for marriages."
- Felice Mathieu
Founder of Married As One LLC
In this book, learn to peacefully navigate heated arguments, understand and respect each other's communication styles, and deepen the unity marriage.
Follow the ministry to improve unity in the Christian Marriage here: marriagesharing.com
Get free articles on communication in marriage, a chance to directly contact me for one free counseling session, and find the book on Christian marriage available through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Google Play Store, Apple, etc.