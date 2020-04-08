West Villages Realty's Commitment to Market Knowledge Has Never Been More Valuable

The award winning West Villages Realty is a unique boutique style real estate brokerage that prides itself on having a valuable focus on new construction real estate in the planned communities of West Villages, Florida. Given the current atmosphere with COVID-19 and its impact on the national and local economy this focused approach to a niche market is more valuable than ever to home buyers and sellers.





“Being deemed an essential service by the State of Florida and the Department of Homeland Security during these unprecedented times, helping customers to understand their options and opportunities has never been more important,” said Ali Johnston MBA, Broker and principle of West Villages Realty. “Now, perhaps more than ever, our focused expertise on the West Villages and knowledge, are guideposts customers need while we act as their eyes and ears on what is happening in the market.”



“With many prospective home buyers initiating new home searches online, we can quickly bring clarity to inquiries regarding the West Villages. Our team is doubling down on their commitment to providing exclusive insights on these areas because our REALTORS® are active members of the communities we focus on,” advised Johnston. “We are educated advisors as well as caring neighbors.”



A March 2020 article from the National Association of REALTORS® stated that U.S. mortgage rates hit an all-time low in early March, with the average rate of the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropping to a staggering 3.29% according to Freddie Mac. Just a year ago, mortgage rates were hovering in the mid-4% range after almost touching 5% at the end of 2018.



“We’ve always been known for our exceptional service. We know that people need the added reassurance of experience, ethics, and our dedicated focus on the West Villages,” said Johnston. "West Villages Realty was founded to be a different type of brokerage. We don’t just find listings. We open doors and provide insight to match needs, budget, and lifestyle to perfectly fit your dreams. Now is the right time to start a relationship with us, whether you’re seeking to move now with these unbelievable mortgage rates or taking the time to research for a future opportunity."



