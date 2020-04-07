Westplan Investors Announce Opening of Accent 2050 Apartment Homes in Atlanta, GA

Press Releases Pegasus Residential Press Release Share Blog

Westplan Investors has opened Accent 2050, a Class-A Apartment Community in Atlanta, GA. Pegasus Residential has been selected as the management company for Accent 2050. Pegasus will manage day-to-day activities at the property including leasing, management and resident relationships.





Located just minutes from I-85, I-75 and GA400, Accent 2050 is in the center of it all. Situated directly between Midtown and Buckhead, residents will be able to go anywhere in the city with a short commute. Phipps Plaza, Lenox Square & Atlantic Station are less than five miles from the community and the location boasts many different restaurants and shopping within a one-mile radius. Lindy Ware, CEO at Pegasus Residential said, “We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to manage this amazing asset. Westplan is changing the look and feel of the upper Cheshire Bridge corridor, and we cannot wait to see the growth and development that this new asset is sure to bring to this community!”



After a day of enjoying everything that Atlanta has to offer, residents will come home to luxurious modern homes featuring, custom kitchens, quartz or marble countertops, stainless steel appliance packages, full-size front-loading in-home washers and dryers, wood plank and plush custom flooring, ceiling fans in every room, garden tubs and walk-in showers, and custom lighting packages.



Choose to Live Beyond the Canvas at Accent 2050. To learn more or lease today, visit us online at www.Accent2050.com.



About Westplan Investors

Westplan Investors has invested in more than $2 Billion in real estate since its inception in 1994 with a primary focus on apartments. We have dedicated ourselves to excellence in providing and managing equity investment products for our clients in residential U.S. real estate. We are proud of our proven track record which has contributed to our trusted reputation. For further information about Westplan, please contact Rob Carter or Brad Johnson at 770-390-9378 or visit www.westplan.com.



About Pegasus Residential

Bevan White

678-347-2802



www.pegasusresidential.com



