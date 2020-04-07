Thousands of Companies Turn to i4cp’s Coronavirus Employer Resource Center for Real-time Guidance



In response, Seattle-based Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp) launched the Coronavirus Employer Resource Center, a hub that helps human capital leaders - CHROs as well as heads of total rewards, talent acquisition, learning, and inclusion - to connect, share solutions, ask questions, and access daily new data and next practices in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Since its debut in early March, the website has served as a critical resource for thousands of companies, and the company has seen web traffic double since the initial launch.



As the world’s largest producer of human capital research and home to a vendor-free community of HR leaders from many of the largest employers in the world, i4cp is uniquely positioned to address the needs of HR leaders during this global crisis. i4cp works with industry leaders such as Amazon, Microsoft, Walmart, Citi, Visa, Twitter, Mastercard, Disney and hundreds of others, and has pivoted to provide next practices on hundreds of unforeseen issues the pandemic has introduced.



“Many of the global firms we work with, especially those with operations in China, were coming to us for guidance in late January and early February,” said Kevin Oakes, CEO of i4cp. “We began researching the corporate response and effect at that time, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread to the U.S., we knew we were uniquely positioned to do more. We launched the resource center in early March and opened it up to all organizations, regardless of whether they were current i4cp members. We also began doing daily videocasts with hundreds of HR leaders and conducting research daily. The response has been staggering, but our employees are energized knowing that we are helping some of the best-known organizations in the world through this crisis with innovative solutions and peer collaboration every day.”



Each week, i4cp:



1. Hosts five standing Zoom meetings for human capital leaders, where the latest relevant research from that week is shared and top executives are able to dialogue directly with each other. Featured guests have included executives from companies such as Verizon, IBM, McDonald’s, Visa, Peloton, Genentech, Citi, and Uber, and representatives from nearly 1,000 companies have participated in the videocasts.



2. Conducts global research to collect and publish benchmarking data and worldwide trends to aid in real-time decision making on a variety of issues.



3. Shares dozens of corporate next practices - progressive and unique approaches companies are putting into place to manage their businesses and to support the health, well-being, and stability of their workforces.



4. Enables decision makers to dialogue with their peers and share critical and current information in an online discussion forum



Erik Samdahl

206-357-7662



http://www.i4cp.com



