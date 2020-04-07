Veego Expands Advisory Board with Appointment of Max Blumberg

Press Releases Veego, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Veego puts an end to malfunctions in the connected home, autonomously discovering devices and services, and resolving problems before subscribers even experience them. The company’s SaaS suite of solutions provides connected-home service providers with visibility into the quality of the subscriber experience. Utilizing its vast, unique Malfunction Signature Library, Veego automatically detects problems in real-time, analyzes and resolves them. With Veego, support calls are deflected and shortened, truck rolls are reduced, and unnecessary hardware replacements are eliminated. To learn more, please visit New York, NY, April 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Veego Software, an Israel-based startup that brings artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies to perfect the subscriber experience in connected home environments, today announced the appointment of Max Blumberg to the company's Advisory Board.A highly experienced business and technology expert with a well-rounded view of what customers require from a company, Max Blumberg brings over 20 years of experience from the Telco and Cable industries. In his role as Advisor, Max will share his proven ability to bridge network, IT and call-center optimization with Veego as it continues to penetrate connected-home service providers globally.“I am excited by the opportunity to work with a startup that is rapidly gaining international traction in the burgeoning connected home industry,” stated Blumberg. “I can already see a lot of areas where my knowledge of the customer care and operations functions of large ISPs will help guide Veego’s senior management team.”Blumberg brings considerable multi-national and multi-disciplinary experience in leading operations and executing business transformations from planning to implementation. During his career, he has served in most of the C-Suite executive roles for telco and cable operators, including the Altice Group, Hot Telecom and 012 Golden Lines. He has been especially instrumental in generating improvements, reducing calls to call centers and raising the quality of networks and IT services, garnered from working with global support and customer experience teams across Europe, the USA and the Caribbean.“Max is a perfect fit for our Advisory Board and we are fortunate to attract him,” stated Amir Kotler, CEO for Veego. “His extreme familiarity with the end-to-end operational value chain of telcos and cable companies will enlighten us with great insights, especially regarding product development and marketing going forward.”About VeegoVeego puts an end to malfunctions in the connected home, autonomously discovering devices and services, and resolving problems before subscribers even experience them. The company’s SaaS suite of solutions provides connected-home service providers with visibility into the quality of the subscriber experience. Utilizing its vast, unique Malfunction Signature Library, Veego automatically detects problems in real-time, analyzes and resolves them. With Veego, support calls are deflected and shortened, truck rolls are reduced, and unnecessary hardware replacements are eliminated. To learn more, please visit www.veego.io Contact Information Veego

