Courtyard Realty, Boutique Real Estate Firm in Walnut Creek, CA, Offers Virtual Buying and Selling Services Throughout San Francisco Bay Area

Marc Graves, Broker of Courtyard Realty would like to announce they are open for business and ready to serve your buying and selling needs throughout the Bay Area. Courtyard Realty has virtual buying and selling processes available along with video conferencing options for initial consultations, virtual home tours, and virtual open houses.





1. Scheduling meetings via phone or video conference.

2. Courtyard Realty will send you a list of homes that match your criteria.

3. Live virtual tours available

4. Documents are signed online from anywhere.

5. Deposits are wired; escrow is able to handle the transaction via remote.

6. Home inspections are conducted and a full report is emailed to you.

7. A mobile notary will bring documents to your home to sign off.

8. Marc Graves will personally deliver your keys to your new home.



For sellers Courtyard Realty offers the following:



1. Scheduling meetings via phone or video conference.

2. Determine the value of your home, get to know the neighborhood and schools.

3. Discovering the process, will it be ready to go on the market or do we need to do some work?

4. Renovate or stage? Courtyard Realty offers free staging and vendors available to help with renovations.

5. Marketing /technology - Once the home is ready to go, the advertising team will get ready to launch your home throughout social media platforms, and MLS. Virtual open houses and tours available.

6. Negotiation - Once offer is made, having the right Real Estate Partner by your side will make the difference to make sure you are represented with the best possible outcome.



For a more thorough evaluation Marc Graves is available for an initial call 925.336.6273.



In an industry built on trust, reputation, and proven track records, Marc Graves with Courtyard Realty is proud to continue to serve the Ygnacio Valley Community and beyond. Concierge Real Estate Services for sellers, estate planning and trusts, investment properties, remodeling, and staging.



Courtyard Realty, Fine Homes and Estates, has served the Ygnacio Valley Community for over 14 years. This beautiful desired neighborhood is along the Ygnacio Valley Road and covers all of Clayton, with pockets of Concord and Walnut Creek. The team of experts consists of Real Estate Consultants, Attorneys, Contractors, Insurance, and Lenders, ready to provide clients with quality service and specializing in estate homes sales, homes held in trust and probate.



Marc Graves, the Broker of Courtyard Realty, has over 30 years of experience helping families sell their homes to get the most amount of money, in the least amount of time, with the fewest amount of problems. Marc's experience in Real Estate goes beyond just selling homes in the Ygnacio Valley. Working with Marc and his knowledge in working with estate planning and trusts, investment properties, remodeling, and staging, will provide customers with a consultative approach. His concierge service offers remodeling and free staging to sell your home. He also offers experiences with probate and trust sales. His knowledge and expertise have given strength and reputation to build Courtyard Realty as the most recognizable Real Estate Company Brand in Contra Costa County.



Marc's vision, to create the best experience for the customers' journey, is shown through his success stories and community outreach through his social media outlets. We encourage you to follow Ygnacio Valley Community @ygnaciovalleycommunity on social media to stay connected with weekly features of your local businesses, community segments, and events.



Marc Graves

Broker

Courtyard Realty

Marc@CourtyardRealty.biz

925.336.6272 Walnut Creek, CA, April 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As an essential business, Courtyard Realty practices social distancing while still remaining open for business to help buyers and sellers through lifestyle changes. Courtyard Realty has opened a virtual buying process that starts with the following:1. Scheduling meetings via phone or video conference.2. Courtyard Realty will send you a list of homes that match your criteria.3. Live virtual tours available4. Documents are signed online from anywhere.5. Deposits are wired; escrow is able to handle the transaction via remote.6. Home inspections are conducted and a full report is emailed to you.7. A mobile notary will bring documents to your home to sign off.8. Marc Graves will personally deliver your keys to your new home.For sellers Courtyard Realty offers the following:1. Scheduling meetings via phone or video conference.2. Determine the value of your home, get to know the neighborhood and schools.3. Discovering the process, will it be ready to go on the market or do we need to do some work?4. Renovate or stage? Courtyard Realty offers free staging and vendors available to help with renovations.5. Marketing /technology - Once the home is ready to go, the advertising team will get ready to launch your home throughout social media platforms, and MLS. Virtual open houses and tours available.6. Negotiation - Once offer is made, having the right Real Estate Partner by your side will make the difference to make sure you are represented with the best possible outcome.For a more thorough evaluation Marc Graves is available for an initial call 925.336.6273.In an industry built on trust, reputation, and proven track records, Marc Graves with Courtyard Realty is proud to continue to serve the Ygnacio Valley Community and beyond. Concierge Real Estate Services for sellers, estate planning and trusts, investment properties, remodeling, and staging.Courtyard Realty, Fine Homes and Estates, has served the Ygnacio Valley Community for over 14 years. This beautiful desired neighborhood is along the Ygnacio Valley Road and covers all of Clayton, with pockets of Concord and Walnut Creek. The team of experts consists of Real Estate Consultants, Attorneys, Contractors, Insurance, and Lenders, ready to provide clients with quality service and specializing in estate homes sales, homes held in trust and probate.Marc Graves, the Broker of Courtyard Realty, has over 30 years of experience helping families sell their homes to get the most amount of money, in the least amount of time, with the fewest amount of problems. Marc's experience in Real Estate goes beyond just selling homes in the Ygnacio Valley. Working with Marc and his knowledge in working with estate planning and trusts, investment properties, remodeling, and staging, will provide customers with a consultative approach. His concierge service offers remodeling and free staging to sell your home. He also offers experiences with probate and trust sales. His knowledge and expertise have given strength and reputation to build Courtyard Realty as the most recognizable Real Estate Company Brand in Contra Costa County.Marc's vision, to create the best experience for the customers' journey, is shown through his success stories and community outreach through his social media outlets. We encourage you to follow Ygnacio Valley Community @ygnaciovalleycommunity on social media to stay connected with weekly features of your local businesses, community segments, and events.Marc GravesBrokerCourtyard RealtyMarc@CourtyardRealty.biz925.336.6272