Bulk Coronavirus Masks Now Available to the General Public After Shortage Announced

)-- Gunslinger Business Development in partnership with DMS coalition today announced the creation of Invisible Defender, a new outlet to acquire cloth face masks in bulk. Invisible Defender is a supplier of quality, cloth face masks made in the United States and offers a new way for any American to protect themselves and help prevent escalation of the coronavirus pandemic.
Features and benefits of coronavirus cloth face masks include:
· 100% Cotton
· Made in USA
· One size fit all
· Adjustable nose
· DIY-adjustable straps
· Machine Washable/ Wash Hot/ Dry Hot with detergent of your choice
· No credit card needed to order, pay upon arrival
· Orders are processed first come, first served basis
· Most orders are shipped within 48 – 72 hours
Coronavirus cloth protective face masks will be available starting immediately, at $5.95 per unit. For more information on COVID-19 protective face masks, visit healthdefendercom.org