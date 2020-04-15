PayKings Appoints Kyle Hall as New President

Press Releases PayKings Press Release Share Blog

St. Petersburg, FL, April 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- PayKings , a St. Petersburg, FL based payment processing company, has named Kyle Hall as President.During his tenure, Hall has been instrumental in building cross-functional teams throughout PayKings and has helped lead the company into a new phase of growth. Certified as a Payment Professional by the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) he was also appointed to its Technology Committee. According to the ETA website, the committee "identifies current and emerging payments technologies and develops thought leadership around these issues."Specializing in technological automation, Hall's experience in technology began in 2011 where he worked with business owners to innovate and scale their businesses online. There he gained insight into credit card processing. In 2017, he transitioned to PayKings where he took on the role of Director of Technology and focused his efforts on introducing efficiency through automation in all aspects of the company. In the beginning of 2020, he was named President.While with PayKings, he expanded his industry knowledge to allow the company to more efficiently service underserved and non-traditional e-commerce merchants with diverse payment acceptance requirements.Said Hall: "The company's main mission has congealed as the marketplace has evolved, and card acceptance has crossed over into diverse B2B and B2C industries." Regarding Hall's future goals, he stated: "I am thrilled to take the lead on helping PayKings in servicing the needs of new and emerging business types seeking to accept online credit card payments."

