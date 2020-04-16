Nina Norstrom Author of "Not a Blueprint It’s the Shoe Prints that Matter / A Journey Through Toxic Relationships" Receives Coveted Book Excellence Award

Press Releases Nina Norstromm Press Release Share Blog

"Not a Blueprint: It’s the Shoe Prints that Matter / A Journey Through Toxic Relationships" is a message which reveals that life brings many challenges, with each challenge there are lessons learned. Ultimately, the path to healing is finding peace and comfort. Author Nina Norstrom gives readers insight into toxic relationships by allowing us to learn lessons, let go of toxicity, and gain insight. The book helps readers to understand the engagement of a toxic relationship is like an outbreak of the coronavirus – deadly; regardless, of gender. Unhealthy relationships have no preference that they target. The book has already received other book rewards and some great reviews from industry readers. “I laughed and I cried, as I read the pages of 'Not a Blue Print: It’s the Shoe Prints that Matter.' Nina Norstrom, the author, penned this creative nonfiction as if it were a drama from a popular novel. Nina’s life story weaved engaging characters in and out; some lovable and some unlikable (but, that’s real life, isn’t it?) as if it were yesterday that the events unfolded in her life. Nina painted a vivid picture of her life’s toxic journey. In addition, 'The Insight' following each chapter provided life lessons that I, without a doubt, related to. By all means, you will want to pick-up this book, which I found difficult to put down some nights. You’ll be compelled to read this fast-paced page turner until you have read the last sentence!” written by, Vanessa Fortenberry, Author of the two series (with a third in the making) "Mama, I Want to See God" and "Daddy I Want to Know God."



Author Nina Norstrom is currently offering free downloads to those who elect to give an online review. To buy "Not a Blueprint: It’s the Shoe Prints," is presently on sale for $11.00 at Amazon.com.



About the Author

honorees.bookexcellenceawards.com/#!/2020-Finalists/c/47498729/offset=90&sort=normal – Nina's "Not a Blueprint: It's the Shoe Prints that Matter / A Journey Through Toxic Relationships" wins a Book Excellence Award in the Memoir category. Founded in Toronto, Ontario, the Book Excellence Awards is an international book awards competition dedicated to recognizing both independent and traditionally published authors and publishers for excellence in writing, design, and overall market appeal. Previous Winners and Finalists of the Book Excellence Awards have doubled their book sales, garnered attention from film producers, received distribution in book stores and increased their visibility and media attention. "While I believed I had an amazing story for readers, it was painful to write as I relived those raw emotions. Once I found out about winning this award, I was bursting with joy," says Nina. "My book was recognized for its writing style, unique design, and market appeal. Life is a journey filled with hardships and heartbreaks, designed to test our strengths. No one of us is exempt from taking this journey. Once it's recognized we are that Humpty Dumpty − crippled and broken, it doesn't matter how hard we fall down on the path, as long as we pick self up, dust self off, a new life begins. Its label of Champion is given from overcoming those challenges. Knowing the make up for the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly comes with living...overcoming life's obstacles, those disappointments, the hurts, and the heartbreaks is what determines our Championship's title − moving from zeroes to heroes," which is why Nina wrote the book.

