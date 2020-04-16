Vape Community – Manufacturers and Retailers – Step Up to Manufacture, Sell and Donate Much Needed Hand Sanitizer During COVID-19 Pandemic

While many in America are critical of vaping, the vaping community is doing what they’ve always done: helping people in their communities and in the country stay as healthy as possible. Many vaping businesses are manufacturing, selling and donating hard-to-get hand sanitizers to local police and fire departments, EMS, meals on wheels and more.





With the COVID-19 pandemic causing a run on hand sanitizer, the vaping community not only saw a need, but they saw something better. “It’s time to give back,” said Cory Vigil founder and owner of Boosted E-Juice/Boosted LLC of Denver, Colorado, a member of the Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA).



The U.S. vaping industry – manufacturers and retailers - have been making, distributing, marketing FDA registered hand sanitizer and donating high quality products to local police, EMS, fire departments, and Meals on Wheels among other community organizations.



Lisa Gano, co-owner of VapeRite.com LLC, VR Labs, LLC in Marietta, Georgia LLC explained why: “There is a huge need and a lack of supplies. Everyone has to collaborate to keep each other healthy. Washing hands and/or using hand sanitizer is one of the best ways to do this.



“We have to work together to get through this crisis and reduce the loss of life. We have to be patient, kind, and help each other to be better. Our amazing staff pulled together with one goal in mind - to provide a service for the public in a safe and healthy manner.”



Ms. Gano explained how her company does it: “For every 2 bottles we sell we donate one bottle. For sales from March 27 to April 5, our total donations were 850 bottles.”



Mr. Vigil has reached out to suburban Denver police departments to make donations of 500 bottles right off the bat to help protect the officers. “My father is retired Denver PD, so I’ll be doing the same in Denver. I just want to help my community.”



Savage Enterprises of Irvine, California will be donating large quantities to local health departments, hospitals, and medical personnel. Chris Wheeler, Founder and CEO explained: “We’re an industry that’s comprised of thousands of small businesses. When we step up to work for the betterment of and the health care of the nation, we make a difference.”



Mark Anton, Executive Director SFATA pointed out that: “Local vape businesses are part of their community. They serve their customers, they pay taxes, they employ local residents. Their kids go to school there, they are friends with their neighbors and rely on their local hospitals, EMS, police and fire departments. Giving back, particularly in a time of need, to benefit all, is part of the fiber of American life.”



For more information, including a list of all vapor businesses manufacturing hand sanitizer or to interview Mr. Anton or those quoted, please contact Amy Krakow at



About SFATA: SFATA is the premier and largest vapor and e-cig trade association. The association represents the interests of the entire supply chain, including manufacturers, online retailers, brick and mortar vapor store, distributors, importers, and wholesalers. For more information about SFATA, visit https:www.sfata.org and follow SFATA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.