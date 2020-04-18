PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Visibly Connected

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Visibly Connected: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Visibly Connected Wins Platinum & Gold Hermes Creative Awards for Web Design


Hermes Creative Awards announced on April 3 the early deadline winners for the 2020 international awards competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. Visibly Connected is elated to have received such prestigious awards for web design in the Professional Service and Small Business categories.

Visibly Connected Wins Platinum & Gold Hermes Creative Awards for Web Design
Houston, TX, April 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Hermes Creative Awards announced on April 3 the early deadline winners for the 2020 international awards competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. Hermes Creative Awards recognizes outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals.

There are expected to be over 6,000 entries from throughout the United States, Canada and dozens of other countries in the Hermes Creative Awards 2020 competition. Entries came in from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers.
Visibly Connected is elated to have received such prestigious awards for web design in the Professional Service and Small Business categories. Their dedication to hard work and creativity along with their commitment to building brands has paid off in more ways than one. There is no doubt that the team over at Visibly Connected is sure to continue receiving recognition for their creative approach to developing businesses’ online presence.

The Hermes Creative Awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, media production, and freelance professionals. AMCP oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges, and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the profession.

AMCP judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals (Like Visibly Connected) whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. Winners were selected from over 200 categories grouped under advertising, publications, marketing, branding, integrated marketing, public relations/communications, electronic media, and pro bono.

Through hard work and an intense love of their craft, Visibly Connected will go on to do great things for the future of marketing and will continue to set monumental standards worth achieving.
Contact Information
Visibly Connected
David Cherry
281-940-7463
Contact
visiblyconnected.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Visibly Connected
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help