Ginger Rogers Birthplace is for Sale

The two-bedroom, 1-1/2 bath house at 100 W Moore Street, Independence, Missouri is where famous Hollywood actress Ginger Rogers was born. It was operated by the Owens-Rogers Museum for two years. It is now for sale by Three Trails Cottages, LLC. The house was purchased by the company in 2016 and fully restored by Gene Padgitt and HearthMasters, Inc.





Extensive renovation was completed to the property including foundation repair, new flooring throughout, woodwork repairs, painting inside and out, updated electrical, plumbing, and more. The original claw foot tub and corner sink remain. The kitchen features new 1940’s look appliances and a farm sink.



Lela Owens-McMath (later Rogers) gave birth to Virginia Katherine McMath in this home on July 16, 1911. The two lived in the home for approximately four years. Ginger went on to become a Hollywood and Broadway star and was an accomplished dancer, singer, and actress. She visited this home several times and received the key to the city by President Harry Truman here in 1964. Ginger visited the home for the last time in 1994 for her 83rd birthday celebration.



The museum related items which were donated, loaned, and purchased have been removed and stored for a new museum dedicated to Jackson County history. Some of the 260 display items include gowns worn by Ginger Rogers, her tennis racquet, a pair of shoes, and key to the City of Independence. The Local History Preservation Society has plans for a museum which would include famous people from the area including William Powell, Jean Harlow, Ed Asner, and others. The house was simply not big enough to display all the items acquired, and a larger space will work better. Bricks purchased by supporters will be moved to the new site which has not yet been determined. The LHPS is currently seeking a donated building in Jackson County.



The owners are considering offers from cash and pre-qualified buyers only.



The price of the house is $109,500.



Listing page: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zs7zovy3pp6



Contact:

Marge Padgitt, Museum Director and owner of Three Trails Cottages, LLC.

threetrailscottages@gmail.com

www.threeterailscottages.com

816-833-1602 office

