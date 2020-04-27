Homeless Woman Launches Dealslivery - An App Aimed to Deliver Daily Deals On-Demand

Press Releases Dealslivery Press Release Share Blog

Dealslivery is a local deal shopping website and a mobile app that features daily deals and delivers the purchased items to customers in as little as one hour.





Will a daily deals delivery service app bring value to the economy in this economic contraction?



Dealslivery is similar to popular local deal sites that offer steeply discounted deals for a limited time to attract new customers.



But what is different is that aside from restaurant deals, its focus is on the online ordering, pickup, and delivery platform for consumers to purchase clothing, pet goods, household supplies, laundry service, and more.



Aimed to help communities thrive again by offering local delivery of daily deals from the store to the customers' door in as little as 1 hour and assist small businesses that are struggling amidst the COVID-19 crisis.



"If you are in the middle of cleaning your house and notice that you need new curtains," Kinyada Frazier, CEO at Dealslivery said. "You can save up to 70% off on new curtains and have them delivered before you finish cleaning."



A Dealslivery driver will pick up and deliver goods from local stores between the hours of 10 am - 11 pm Monday-Sunday and charges a $5.99 delivery fee for the convenience.



The company is a new startup founded by a single mother who was homeless and living in a hotel with her daughter. "My car clunked out and I didn't have a way to make any money, the only thing I had was a laptop and access to the Wifi connection which came with the room."



Local mom & pop stores can enhance their local visibility and increase sales by running discount offers on Dealslivery.com to entice new customers.



The online ordering and delivery service is available at www.dealslivery.com and via iPhone and Android app stores, as well as a local deals Chrome Extension.



Kinyada Frazier

888-897-3798



https://www.dealslivery.com



