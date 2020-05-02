HCA Healthcare/ HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Nationally Recognized with an "A" for the Spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

Press Releases Swedish Medical Center Press Release Share Blog

“I cannot express the amount of gratitude that I have for the entire team at Swedish Medical Center for once again accomplishing this impressive recognition,” said Monique Butler, MD, MBA, chief medical officer at Swedish Medical Center, “As we rise to meet the challenge of COVID-19, our team continues providing the highest level of safety and care for our patients.”



“As the Nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for Swedish Medical Center. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”



Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.



Swedish Medical Center was awarded an "A" grade today, when Leapfrog updated grades for spring 2020. To see Swedish’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.



About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.



About Swedish

