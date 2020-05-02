Sena Hospitality Design Project for Summer Bay Orlando by Exploria Resorts Up for American Resort Development Association Award

Press Releases Sena Hospitality Design Press Release Share Blog

Sena Hospitality Design Inc. specializes in interior design, purchasing, and installation primarily in the hotel and timeshare industries. Their mission is to create beautiful, cohesive interior environments while meeting clients’ budget, timeline, and overall goals. The firm is a member of the American Resort Development Association, NEWH, American Society of Interior Designers, and the Central Florida Hotel & Lodging Association. Visit Orlando, FL, May 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Sena Hospitality Design Inc., an Orlando-based licensed interior design firm specializing in resorts, has been named a finalist for an ARDY award from the American Resort Development Association. Sena has been recognized in the Refurbishment-Common Area Category for the Check-In Building at Summer Bay Orlando by Exploria Resorts.“It’s very gratifying for my team to be recognized for the creativity and hard work we put into every one of our projects,” says Dawn Sena, the firm’s founder and president. “Of course, the best reward has been the very positive responses the project has received from staff, owners and guests at Summer Bay Orlando.”The renovated Check-In Building provides a sense of arrival with a stylish lobby and a view to the Summer Bay Orlando resort’s water features and lakes with lily pads, sand hill cranes and egrets. The aquatic theme features blues, aqua, white and greys, along with improved flow, innovative lighting fixtures and dramatic art pieces.Exploria’s vice president of operations is thrilled. "The successful Summer Bay Orlando by Exploria Resorts renovation is the result of a fantastic footprint and design," says Cheryl Bellacicco. “The floorplan is open, inviting and sets the overall tone for a relaxing and attentive vacation experience. The updated and renovated building provides both thoughtful and functional spaces with a flow that meets business needs while providing comfort and a pleasurable start to the resort vacation.”The award winner will be announced sometime in June as ARDA’s 2020 convention has been cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.In response to the pandemic, Sena’s staff has been primarily working from home while keeping the firm’s many projects on time and on budget. “Many of our clients have reached out to us to get renovations done while occupancy is lower,” Sena says. “In addition, we are helping them find design solutions to accommodate the changing environment as we work toward welcoming guests back to resorts.”Sena Hospitality Design Inc. specializes in interior design, purchasing, and installation primarily in the hotel and timeshare industries. Their mission is to create beautiful, cohesive interior environments while meeting clients’ budget, timeline, and overall goals. The firm is a member of the American Resort Development Association, NEWH, American Society of Interior Designers, and the Central Florida Hotel & Lodging Association. Visit senahospitalitydesign.com or call them at (407) 730-9996 to learn more. Contact Information Sena Hospitality Design

