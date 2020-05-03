PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
TelBari LLC

Press Release
Introducing TelBari - Organic Herbal Products for Sensitive Skin
Richmond, VA, May 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- After nine years of silence, TelBari Inc, now LLC, is becoming renewed to open to the public with their unique formulations of organic herbs and vegetable oils, vegan products, which will change your entire conception about a skincare regime. Now, there is food for your skin, healthy and organic to strive against sensitive complexion, premature aging, sun damage, loss of skin vitality, and different skin ailment. New features of the products include empowering the creams with positive energy through a sacred ratio frequency of 432 and 528 Hz, which results in enhanced youthfulness and healing.

You are welcome to use Facebook, http://www.telbari.com for more updates, testimonials, and newsletters. The company is based this time in Virginia. Questions regarding these new products are welcome any time of day at contact@telbari.com or phone: 1 615-310-7362.
Contact Information
TelBari LLC
Claudia Budu Cohn PhD
615-310-7362
Contact
http://www.telbari.com
ecohn1975@gmail.com;
telbariskincare@gmail.com
Attached Files
PDF version of press release
Filename: PressRelease-TelBari.pdf

