Transworld Business Advisors

The International Business Brokers Association Recognizes North Carolina Business Broker Joe Santora of Transworld Business Advisors


North Carolina Business Broker, Joe Santora receives Outstanding Producer Award for exceptional achievement in 2019.

Greensboro, NC, May 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) has recognized Greensboro, NC business broker, Joe Santora, with the Outstanding Producer Award for exceptional achievement in 2019 as part of its Member Excellence Awards Program.

“IBBA Excellence Awards are bestowed upon member business brokers who conduct a considerable amount of business sale transactions in a calendar year,” explained Executive Director, Kylene Golubski. “These individuals have helped a significant number of people successfully transition ownership of their businesses, doing a great service to both entrepreneurs and our economy at large.”

“It’s been an honor serving our local business community,” said Santora of Transworld Business Advisors.

More information about Joe Santora and Transwolrd Business Advisors can be found at www.tworldtriad.com, or by contacting triad@tworld.com or (336) 355-0250.

About the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA)
Founded in 1983, the IBBA is the world’s largest nonprofit association for the business brokerage profession, providing education, conferences, professional designations, support and networking opportunities for business intermediaries. It offers coursework and testing required to obtain its prestigious Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) certification. For more information visit www.ibba.org.
Contact Information
Transworld Business Advisors
Joe Santora
(336) 355-0250
Contact
tworldtriad.com

