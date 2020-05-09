A-Pro Home Inspection Adopts Safety-Conscious COVID-19 Guidelines to Protect Home Buyers and Sellers

A-Pro Home Inspection, a 26-year-old nationwide company, has adopted safety-conscious COVID-19 inspection guidelines to protect home buyers and sellers. According to Greg Mangiaracina, A-Pro founder, and president, the goals are to mitigate the risk of exposure and provide real estate agents and their clients with peace of mind. Policies include proper social distancing, disinfecting of touched surfaces, hand-washing, mask-wearing, and temporary restrictions on attendance during the inspections.





“Like many service businesses that deal directly with the public, it’s critical for home inspectors to provide clients with a high level of confidence during this extraordinary time,” said Greg Mangiaracina, A-Pro founder, and president. “We’ve been pro-active in putting guidelines in place to make sure we’re wisely taking care of the needs of real estate professionals, their clients, the many communities we serve, and our home inspectors.”



The goals of these policies, according to Mangiaracina, are to mitigate the risk of exposure and provide customers with the peace of mind of knowing every possible step has been taken to make A-Pro inspections as safe as possible - all this while still delivering world-class service to homebuyers and sellers.



“Our number-one priority is everyone’s safety,” he said. “As we all wait for things to come back to business as usual, now isn’t the time to take chances. All of our guidelines have been established with that in mind. Our first order of business was making sure our inspectors became COVID-19 Certified by the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors (InterNACHI). Hence, they have a complete understanding of best practices for conducting home inspections in today’s environment.”



Mangiaracina explained that A-Pro has always welcomed homebuyers to attend the inspection, but the company has temporarily changed this policy to reduce possible risks.



“Taking the recommendations of experts who have emphasized the importance of social distancing as a means to slow the spread of the virus, A-Pro is exercising an abundance of caution by strongly encouraging that homebuyers and their agents do not attend the inspection,” he said.



Company policy now calls for inspectors to discuss their findings and answer questions from clients and real estate agents after the inspection via Skype, Zoom, or other digital communication platforms. If a client insists on attending (though it is discouraged), A-Pro requires that clients follow recommended policies for social distancing and other rules.



In addition, A-Pro has established a list of guidelines regarding hand-washing during inspections, immediate disinfecting of touched surfaces, mask-wearing, sanitizing home inspection tools, and the postponing of appointments if any party involved shows signs of illness.



“We closely monitor what’s happening in the news so we can remain up to date. We owe it to the people we serve,” Mangiaracina said.



Mangiaracina stressed that while COVID-19 has changed the way A-Pro inspectors are conducting business these days, real estate professionals and customers can still depend on the services they have come to expect from the company, including its 500-point, roof-to-foundation inspection, and 120-Day “If we don’t report it, we repair it” guarantee.



