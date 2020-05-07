Adapting to the Times: Creating an Immersive Art Experience - Artist Jill Krutick & Designer Simone Kurtz Create "Augmented Reality" Gallery and Share the Process



In light of social distancing and a pause in Jill Krutick's art shows scheduled this year, Jill Krutick Fine Art created an “augmented reality” gallery from home computers to push the limits on sharing art in today's world.





Jill Krutick says, “We have created a rendering of the studio with these works as if they are actually there. Today we wanted to share the final proofs of this multi-week process as well as two videos that capture a behind the scenes look at how we put this project together.”



Simone Kurtz added, “Creating this virtual experience was based on a process that was similar to creating mockups in preparation for our museum shows.”



In the video called “Art Today: Creating A Virtual Visit,” Jill Krutick and Simone Kurtz discuss the curatorial process as well as how the show was digitally built using Adobe Photoshop to realistically scale, place and finalize the paintings on the walls. Some of the works featured appeared in museum exhibitions over the past year; Jill Krutick had solo exhibitions at the Coral Springs Museum of Art in Coral Springs, Florida and the Yellowstone Art Museum in Billings, Montana. The music for the nine-minute video was composed and performed by Casey Lakrtiz.



Jill Krutick Fine Art created this “virtual visit” and recognizes that the paintings can just as easily “visit” a space that is special to clients. Please follow Jill Krutick's work on Instagram @jillkrutickfineart and visit jillkrutickfineart.com for the latest pieces.



About Jill Krutick

Jill Krutick is the owner and fine artist who runs Jill Krutick Fine Art. Ms. Krutick is a contemporary abstract expressionist whose paintings trace the artist’s joyful path of self-discovery and creative exploration. Influenced by modern and contemporary masters such as Van Gogh, Monet, and Rothko, Krutick combines abstract expressionist gestures, impressionist luminosity, and personal symbols of change. Krutick painted privately for over 30 years and studied at The Art Students League of New York. In 2010, she began publicly exhibiting her work. She has been praised by world-famous art critics including Donald Kuspit, Annette Blaugrund and Anthony Haden-Guest. Her work is in over 100 private and public collections as well as the permanent collections of the Coral Springs Museum of Art and Yellowstone Museum of Art.



About Simone Kurtz

Simone Kurtz is a graphic designer, teacher and illustrator with advanced Adobe Suite skills. A 2015 graduate of Pratt Institute majoring in illustration, Ms. Kurtz has worked in corporate, entrepreneurial, educational and service sector settings. She is the Gallery Manager & Production Designer at Jill Krutick Fine Art, Mamaroneck, New York.



About Casey Lakrtiz

