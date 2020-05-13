Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Strathmore Worldwide: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Dr. Christopher Bazemore, Psy.D. Honored as a Professional of the Year for Four Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide





About Dr. Christopher Bazemore, Psy.D.

Dr. Christopher Bazemore is a psychotherapist at Metro F.A.C.T.S. Therapeutic Services, which is a mental health care practice in Baltimore, Maryland. He has been with this practice for 10 years. Dr. Bazemore specializes in providing therapy to patients who have been in abusive situations. He treats patients and helps them heal, recover, and attain stability in their lives.



Among his professional achievements, Dr. Bazemore serves as Chaplain for the Divine Science Federation and Divine Science Ministerial Association. He is a Faculty Member of the Group Psychology Training Program at Washington Behavioral Health Care. He serves as a Facilitator for the 14th Street N.W. Inner City Clinic. He is a Member of the Racial Attitude Committee for Policy (Diocese of Richmond) and a Member of the Board of Writers for Racial Policy Document of the United States Catholic Charities. Dr. Bazemore serves as a Retreat Director at St. Joseph’s Parish in Alexandria, Virginia, St. James Episcopal Cathedral on Evelyn Underhill Society, and Emma Curtis Hopkins in Harlem, New York. He was recognized on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City and has been honored as a Top Executive in 2019.



Dr. Bazemore’s affiliations include the Mental Health Counselors Association (AMHCA), the Registry of American Group Psychotherapy Association, and the C. G. Jung Institute. He is a participant in Shalem of Washington, D.C. which is a spiritual growth center. He is a member of the National Adlerian Society, the Washington School of Psychiatry in Washington, D.C., the Systems for Human Studies in Chevy Chase, Maryland, the American Counseling Association, and the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy.



Dr. Christopher Bazemore has published a book, “Authentic Change for a Happy Life” which is available at “The Book Escape” located at 805 Light Street in Baltimore, Maryland. He wrote an article for the Christian Bookseller Association, is a Contributor to the “Positive Energy Newsletter” and the “Montgomery Minority Help Magazine,” and wrote an article on Reverend Jim Forbes for the “Shalem Institute for Spiritual Formation.”



Born October 24, 1951 in Portsmouth, Virginia, Christopher obtained a M.A. in Counseling from Trinity College, a Ph.D. from St. Kitts in the United Kingdom, and a Ph.D. in Psychology from the University of Southern California in 2008. Dr. Bazemore is a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor Supervisor, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapy Supervisor, and a Licensed Clinical Drug, Addictions Supervisor for the State of Maryland. He is also licensed in D.C. Dr. Bazemore also serves as a Pastor at The Church of the Holy Spirit, United Divine Science. He was ordained in Divine Science by the Brooks Divinity School in Denver, Colorado in 2002.



In his spare time, Christopher enjoys reading, music, attending workshops in psychology, philosophy, spiritual growth and development, serving as a retreat leader, walking, enjoying nature, and the theater.



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com. Baltimore, MD, May 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Dr. Christopher Bazemore, Psy.D. of Baltimore, Maryland has been honored as a Professional of the Year for four consecutive years, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 30 years in the field of healthcare.About Dr. Christopher Bazemore, Psy.D.Dr. Christopher Bazemore is a psychotherapist at Metro F.A.C.T.S. Therapeutic Services, which is a mental health care practice in Baltimore, Maryland. He has been with this practice for 10 years. Dr. Bazemore specializes in providing therapy to patients who have been in abusive situations. He treats patients and helps them heal, recover, and attain stability in their lives.Among his professional achievements, Dr. Bazemore serves as Chaplain for the Divine Science Federation and Divine Science Ministerial Association. He is a Faculty Member of the Group Psychology Training Program at Washington Behavioral Health Care. He serves as a Facilitator for the 14th Street N.W. Inner City Clinic. He is a Member of the Racial Attitude Committee for Policy (Diocese of Richmond) and a Member of the Board of Writers for Racial Policy Document of the United States Catholic Charities. Dr. Bazemore serves as a Retreat Director at St. Joseph’s Parish in Alexandria, Virginia, St. James Episcopal Cathedral on Evelyn Underhill Society, and Emma Curtis Hopkins in Harlem, New York. He was recognized on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City and has been honored as a Top Executive in 2019.Dr. Bazemore’s affiliations include the Mental Health Counselors Association (AMHCA), the Registry of American Group Psychotherapy Association, and the C. G. Jung Institute. He is a participant in Shalem of Washington, D.C. which is a spiritual growth center. He is a member of the National Adlerian Society, the Washington School of Psychiatry in Washington, D.C., the Systems for Human Studies in Chevy Chase, Maryland, the American Counseling Association, and the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy.Dr. Christopher Bazemore has published a book, “Authentic Change for a Happy Life” which is available at “The Book Escape” located at 805 Light Street in Baltimore, Maryland. He wrote an article for the Christian Bookseller Association, is a Contributor to the “Positive Energy Newsletter” and the “Montgomery Minority Help Magazine,” and wrote an article on Reverend Jim Forbes for the “Shalem Institute for Spiritual Formation.”Born October 24, 1951 in Portsmouth, Virginia, Christopher obtained a M.A. in Counseling from Trinity College, a Ph.D. from St. Kitts in the United Kingdom, and a Ph.D. in Psychology from the University of Southern California in 2008. Dr. Bazemore is a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor Supervisor, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapy Supervisor, and a Licensed Clinical Drug, Addictions Supervisor for the State of Maryland. He is also licensed in D.C. Dr. Bazemore also serves as a Pastor at The Church of the Holy Spirit, United Divine Science. He was ordained in Divine Science by the Brooks Divinity School in Denver, Colorado in 2002.In his spare time, Christopher enjoys reading, music, attending workshops in psychology, philosophy, spiritual growth and development, serving as a retreat leader, walking, enjoying nature, and the theater.About Strathmore’s Who’s Who WorldwideStrathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com. Contact Information Strathmore Worldwide

Susan Perrault

516-677-9696



www.strathmoreworldwide.com

Syndi Reibman



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Strathmore Worldwide Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend