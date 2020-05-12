Press Releases RT New Day Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from RT New Day: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: David M. Slaugenhoup Promoted to Vice President at RT Specialty





“Throughout the past seven years, Dave has dedicated himself to the wholesale insurance marketplace and the best interests of our clients,” says Jeff Slivka, president of RT ECP. “He has earned the respect of this organization and our ever-increasing national network of retail brokers through his deep understanding of the risk management solutions available to alleviate the challenges plaguing this fast-paced, dynamic and sometimes enigmatic marketplace.”



Prior to RT ECP, Slaugenhoup spent more than a decade as an environmental industry consultant. This includes serving as the Remedial Investigation Leader/Vapor Intrusion Manager at Kleinfelder, where he managed hundreds of vapor intrusion assessments at residential, commercial and industrial properties. In addition, Slaugenhoup also led the efforts to successfully become the first to obtain site-specific groundwater screening levels from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) using the NJ-specific Johnson & Ettinger model.



A resident of Yardley, Pennsylvania, Slaugenhoup holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Environmental Resource Management (ERM) from Pennsylvania State University as well as Construction Risk Insurance Specialist (CRIS) and Registered Professional Liability Underwriter (RPLU) designations.



Slaugenhoup is based at RT ECP’s Hamilton, New Jersey office and can be reached at david.slaugenhoup@rtspecialty.com or 609-528-3902.



About R-T Specialty, LLC



RT Specialty, LLC’s Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) Practice is a division of R-T Specialty, LLC. RT ECP (https://rtspecialty.com/product/environmental-construction-professional-liability/) is a specialty resource for insurance agents and brokers with expertise in environmental insurance, environmental risk management and construction related professional liability. RT ECP offers agents and brokers single-point access to an ample portfolio of products and services provided by the nation's largest environmental and professional liability insurance providers. As a wholesale broker, RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: R-T Specialty Insurance Services, LLC License #0G97516. For more information please visit www.RTSpecialty.com or call 609-298-3516. 2020 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. Hamilton, NJ, May 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- David M. Slaugenhoup has been promoted to vice president within RT Specialty, LLC’s Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) Practice. Since joining the team in 2013, Slaugenhoup has diligently worked with RT ECP customers nationwide to strategically manage the daily liability issues, exposures and risks confronting the evolving construction, manufacturing and commercial real estate industries.“Throughout the past seven years, Dave has dedicated himself to the wholesale insurance marketplace and the best interests of our clients,” says Jeff Slivka, president of RT ECP. “He has earned the respect of this organization and our ever-increasing national network of retail brokers through his deep understanding of the risk management solutions available to alleviate the challenges plaguing this fast-paced, dynamic and sometimes enigmatic marketplace.”Prior to RT ECP, Slaugenhoup spent more than a decade as an environmental industry consultant. This includes serving as the Remedial Investigation Leader/Vapor Intrusion Manager at Kleinfelder, where he managed hundreds of vapor intrusion assessments at residential, commercial and industrial properties. In addition, Slaugenhoup also led the efforts to successfully become the first to obtain site-specific groundwater screening levels from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) using the NJ-specific Johnson & Ettinger model.A resident of Yardley, Pennsylvania, Slaugenhoup holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Environmental Resource Management (ERM) from Pennsylvania State University as well as Construction Risk Insurance Specialist (CRIS) and Registered Professional Liability Underwriter (RPLU) designations.Slaugenhoup is based at RT ECP’s Hamilton, New Jersey office and can be reached at david.slaugenhoup@rtspecialty.com or 609-528-3902.About R-T Specialty, LLCRT Specialty, LLC’s Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) Practice is a division of R-T Specialty, LLC. RT ECP (https://rtspecialty.com/product/environmental-construction-professional-liability/) is a specialty resource for insurance agents and brokers with expertise in environmental insurance, environmental risk management and construction related professional liability. RT ECP offers agents and brokers single-point access to an ample portfolio of products and services provided by the nation's largest environmental and professional liability insurance providers. As a wholesale broker, RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: R-T Specialty Insurance Services, LLC License #0G97516. For more information please visit www.RTSpecialty.com or call 609-298-3516. 2020 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. Contact Information StarrComm Strategies

William Chelak

732-541-2971





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from RT New Day