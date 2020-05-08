Pontis Technologies Deploys White Label Cloud Based Television Service Powered by Minerva.

Service Offers Attractive OPEX Business Model and Content Transport Rights Within Latin America





“In today’s hypercompetitive entertainment market, operators are looking for a solution they can quickly deploy and easily manage to deliver a superior television experience to their subscribers,” says Leonardo Gioino, President and CEO of Pontis Technologies. “By combining the leading Minerva 10 platform with our comprehensive range of products and services, Pontis was able to deliver a turnkey cloud TV offering that can serve multiple countries.”



“Minerva is proud to be working with Pontis to bring today’s most advanced television services to Latin America,” says Randy Osborne, Senior VP of Sales at Minerva. “Our multi-tenant service management solution is well suited for the demands of a large international market with unique regional pricing, content rights and network capabilities. Pontis is able to deliver a compelling subscriber experience with highly differentiated features like social viewing and personalized sports highlights, while also giving operators flexible pricing options along with content rights and bandwidth management tools using Minerva’s exclusive Policy Resource Manager.”



The new service is enjoying strong market traction and Pontis is in advanced discussions with several operators in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, and Peru. The first end user deployments will be unveiled shortly.



About Minerva Networks

Minerva is the leading provider of service management solutions for the delivery of advanced pay television services. Over 300 operators worldwide have deployed Minerva’s software platforms to offer next-generation entertainment services to their subscribers. With Minerva, operators are able to quickly transform their Pay TV services to provide a unique user journey anywhere and on any device. For more information, please visit



About Pontis

Pontis Technologies is a leading Latin American OTT video technology provider. With over 40 operators in commercial service in the region. Pontis provides an end to end cloud-based pay tv white label service delivering OTT live TV content from their cloud headend and advanced services like catch-up, restart, personal video recording, VoD and multiscreen customized user experiences. Pontis is as well a recognized Android TV device manufacture, and includes these devices in their Solution as a Service business model. For more information, please visit www.pontis.tv Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Pontis Technologies, a leading OTT video technology provider based in Argentina, has unveiled a white label cloud-based television service for Latin American operators. Built on the Minerva 10 service management platform, the service offers a full range of television functionalities including catch-up, restart and personal video recording, along with a rich on-demand content library featuring personalized recommendations and binge watching.“In today’s hypercompetitive entertainment market, operators are looking for a solution they can quickly deploy and easily manage to deliver a superior television experience to their subscribers,” says Leonardo Gioino, President and CEO of Pontis Technologies. “By combining the leading Minerva 10 platform with our comprehensive range of products and services, Pontis was able to deliver a turnkey cloud TV offering that can serve multiple countries.”“Minerva is proud to be working with Pontis to bring today’s most advanced television services to Latin America,” says Randy Osborne, Senior VP of Sales at Minerva. “Our multi-tenant service management solution is well suited for the demands of a large international market with unique regional pricing, content rights and network capabilities. Pontis is able to deliver a compelling subscriber experience with highly differentiated features like social viewing and personalized sports highlights, while also giving operators flexible pricing options along with content rights and bandwidth management tools using Minerva’s exclusive Policy Resource Manager.”The new service is enjoying strong market traction and Pontis is in advanced discussions with several operators in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, and Peru. The first end user deployments will be unveiled shortly.About Minerva NetworksMinerva is the leading provider of service management solutions for the delivery of advanced pay television services. Over 300 operators worldwide have deployed Minerva’s software platforms to offer next-generation entertainment services to their subscribers. With Minerva, operators are able to quickly transform their Pay TV services to provide a unique user journey anywhere and on any device. For more information, please visit www.minervanetworks.com About PontisPontis Technologies is a leading Latin American OTT video technology provider. With over 40 operators in commercial service in the region. Pontis provides an end to end cloud-based pay tv white label service delivering OTT live TV content from their cloud headend and advanced services like catch-up, restart, personal video recording, VoD and multiscreen customized user experiences. Pontis is as well a recognized Android TV device manufacture, and includes these devices in their Solution as a Service business model. For more information, please visit www.pontis.tv