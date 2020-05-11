MITA Joins Broad Coalition of Imaging Stakeholders Requesting Necessary Financial Relief to Radiology Providers Hit Hard by Pandemic





Signatories of the letter included MITA, along with the American College of Radiology (ACR), the American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT), the Association for Medical Imaging Management (AHRA), the Association for Quality Imaging (AQI), the Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI), the Radiology Business and Management Association (RBMA), the Society of Diagnostic Medical Sonography (SDMS), and the Society of Nuclear Medicine & Molecular Imaging (SNMMI).



“As this letter makes clear, the coronavirus pandemic and surge of COVID-19 cases have forced many radiology practices and departments to make difficult decisions about reducing operations, taking pay cuts, and furloughing staff,” said Dennis Durmis, SVP – Radiology Head of Americas Region, Bayer, and Chair of the MITA Board of Directors. “With recent data showing a dramatic decline in cancer screenings, especially where medical imaging is used, we can also reasonably expect that many cancers are going undetected. This will have an enormous human and financial cost, both during and after we emerge from the other side of this pandemic.”



Beyond direct financial support to health care providers of imaging services, the coalition also requested that Congress waive budget neutrality provisions within The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) final Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS) rule for CY 2020; deliver hazard pay to frontline and essential medical imaging and radiology workers, including sonographers, radiation therapists, nuclear medicine, and radiologic technologists; extend broad civil immunity, with exceptions for gross negligence or willful misconduct, to all health care personnel who are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic; and the temporary waiving of prior authorization requirements and appropriate use criteria (AUC) consultation for the duration of the national emergency.



The letter comes after MITA individually sent a similar request directly to lawmakers on the same day.



