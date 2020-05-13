Tina Torres Hasn’t Let Social Distancing Stop Her from Going the Distance

It’s been toted again and again during the COVID-19 pandemic to use this time to do something productive. While most people would agree with that sentiment and simply move on, Tina Torres, Client Retention Expert, has used this time to start a business, publish a book, launch a speaking career, host virtual summits, start a TV show, all during the social distancing quarantine.





Also during this “downtime,” Torres began her speaking debut and has been featured as a guest on a variety of virtual stages. She has also launched a weekday morning show, "The Angel and Tina Morning Talk Show," featuring guests such as Manny Lopez, Sharon Lechter, Bill Walsh, Forbes Riley and Warren Carlyle. The talk show is live on Facebook on weekday mornings and is designed to brighten up their viewer’s mornings. Two guests are featured on each show to give ideas, tips and great information about building a business and staying active.



Additionally, Torres will be featured on the next cover of the Lemonade Legend Magazine, sharing her story of rising through adversity of a divorce, loss, and grief.



Torres’ shining moment was when her book hit #1 new release on Amazon. Even though she wasn’t able to host an in-person book signing event, Torres took a page out of her own gratitude journal. The Gratitude Journal was created to support and encourage one on their own gratitude journey. The Gratitude Journal is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3cjvECy.



About Tina Torres: Tina Torres is a Client Retention Expert. She’s been recognized as a top performing sales associate, awarded #1 in her region, and a top income producer, using her proven system for building strong customer relationships. Tina is the best selling author of The Gratitude Journal. She is the founder of the Connection to Client Blueprint - a proven follow up method to enhance relationships with clients and potential customers. Her mission is to show the world how implementing gratitude into your daily life can change your business. Tina is a morning TV show host, best selling author, and global speaker. She lives in Charlotte, NC where she is living an attitude of gratitude and showing the world how to build relationships that matter.



To learn more about Tina Torres, visit her online at https://www.thegratitudespecialist.com or text ‘Connection’ to 26-786 for “7 Ways to Increase Your Cashflow.” Charlotte, NC, May 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Within the first week of the quarantine, Torres published her first book “The Gratitude Journal” where it became a #1 new release on Amazon and best seller in 3 categories. Torres, along with her media coach, Angel Tuccy, also hosted her first 2-day virtual summit with 28 speakers, and 8 weeks later, during the quarantine, they are hosting their 4th summit. “You are seeing a rise in virtual attendance right now,” says Torres, “people who traditionally may not have been able to attend due to childcare, work or travel challenges, are showing up.”Also during this “downtime,” Torres began her speaking debut and has been featured as a guest on a variety of virtual stages. She has also launched a weekday morning show, "The Angel and Tina Morning Talk Show," featuring guests such as Manny Lopez, Sharon Lechter, Bill Walsh, Forbes Riley and Warren Carlyle. The talk show is live on Facebook on weekday mornings and is designed to brighten up their viewer’s mornings. Two guests are featured on each show to give ideas, tips and great information about building a business and staying active.Additionally, Torres will be featured on the next cover of the Lemonade Legend Magazine, sharing her story of rising through adversity of a divorce, loss, and grief.Torres’ shining moment was when her book hit #1 new release on Amazon. Even though she wasn’t able to host an in-person book signing event, Torres took a page out of her own gratitude journal. The Gratitude Journal was created to support and encourage one on their own gratitude journey. The Gratitude Journal is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3cjvECy.About Tina Torres: Tina Torres is a Client Retention Expert. She’s been recognized as a top performing sales associate, awarded #1 in her region, and a top income producer, using her proven system for building strong customer relationships. Tina is the best selling author of The Gratitude Journal. She is the founder of the Connection to Client Blueprint - a proven follow up method to enhance relationships with clients and potential customers. Her mission is to show the world how implementing gratitude into your daily life can change your business. Tina is a morning TV show host, best selling author, and global speaker. She lives in Charlotte, NC where she is living an attitude of gratitude and showing the world how to build relationships that matter.To learn more about Tina Torres, visit her online at https://www.thegratitudespecialist.com or text ‘Connection’ to 26-786 for “7 Ways to Increase Your Cashflow.”