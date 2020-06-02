Rhonda Davis Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

About Rhonda Davis

Morehead City, NC, June 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Rhonda Davis of Morehead City, North Carolina has been honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of real estate and independent consulting. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.About Rhonda DavisRhonda Davis is a realtor with Keller Williams Crystal Coast. With five years experience, she is responsible for sales of residential properties in the area of Morehead City, North Carolina.Ms. Davis is also an independent consultant with Arbonne International. She consults on natural skincare products and health supplements. As a consultant, she is responsible for selling and educating clients about their health and wellness botanically based beauty products. In addition, Rhonda is a personal shopper/wardrobe consultant at Rhonda Davis Personal Shopper.Rhonda earned a B.A. in Home Economics and Fashion Merchandising from Meredith College in 1989. She belongs to the Carteret County Association of Realtors. In her spare time, Rhonda enjoys reading, going to the beach, and spending time with her family.For further information, contact https://www.facebook.com/pg/kellywilliamscrystalcoast/ About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

