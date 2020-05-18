Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Pangea Properties Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Pangea Properties: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Pangea Cares Distributes Care Packages for Residents Impacted by COVID-19 in Chicago

Pangea Cares, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that serves underrepresented communities in Chicago, Indianapolis, and Baltimore, packed and provided contact-free delivery of 102 care packages to residents of Pangea Properties, a private Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), who have been impacted by closures due to the novel coronavirus in Chicago.





Given that many of Pangea Properties’ residents have been impacted financially by the coronavirus, they knew they wanted to do something to support them and help get everyone through this difficult time. In addition to working one-on-one with anyone struggling to pay rent, and discussing personalized plans that are best for each individual, through their nonprofit arm (Pangea Cares) Pangea Properties recently delivered care packages to residents in need.



Assistant Property Manager Natalie Prater was one of the first volunteers to sign up. “I get to talk to residents everyday now on how hard it’s been since the pandemic began,” Prater said, “and a greater need for events like [the care package delivery] will be needed in the upcoming months if this doesn’t end soon.”



Organized by Pangea Cares Program Director Chanelle Cromwell, volunteers packed and delivered over 100 individual bags filled with nonperishable items such as pasta, oatmeal, and canned soup, as well as items like bread and toilet paper that have been harder to find in the past few months. Cromwell and team also contacted each recipient to ask for special requests to pack such as fruit, diapers, and deodorant.



Special thanks goes to Genesis Emery, founder and president of The Amour Genesis Project, who donated PPE and sanitation supplies including gloves, masks, alcohol wipes, and soap. "It’s truly an honor to be able to help support Pangea’s residential community by providing the essential items and resources that many of our Chicago communities are struggling to find," said Emery.



“All of the tenants were super excited, happy, and appreciative for the care packages,” recalls Property Manager Edonna Larkins. “I like to think that our tenants live and stay with us because Pangea creates a community for them, one that is built on relationships to improve the tenant experience while providing quality housing. For me, it matters that my employer cares about their residents, which is why I enjoy volunteering.”



A total of 20 volunteers signed up to help out. In order to maintain social distancing and reduce the risk of transmission, one team of two packed the bags and another team of two loaded the bags into the delivery drivers’ trunks and back seats. Everyone took proper precautions and wore PPE.



To Property Manager Sterling Coleman, the day was well worth the work. “I chose to volunteer because I felt it was a good opportunity to show our residents that Pangea does really care,” he said. “Hearing the appreciation in the voices of the residents as I called to inform them that we had packages for them was priceless.”



Peter Martay, CEO of Pangea Properties, said when asked about Pangea’s response during the coronavirus crisis: “As building owners, we are responsible for providing our residents with a safe place for them and their families to live. During the pandemic we have been in regular contact with our residents and we learned that some of them have experienced hardships. We wanted to find a way to help them navigate this period. We have been working with residents who are struggling with rent payments and we are fortunate we were able to do more by providing other necessities as well. We hope to expand this program to touch more residents in the near future.”



About Pangea Cares

Pangea Cares is a 501c3 nonprofit organization within Pangea Properties whose mission is to heal Chicago, Indianapolis and Baltimore communities from the inside out. Through the Pangea Cares initiative, Pangea creates meaningful social impact by tackling three pillars of community service: health and wellness, education and technology, and community beautification. Pangea Cares has been recognized for its service by the Chicagoland Apartment Association, the Chicago Housing Authority, and Yardi Property Management solutions. For more information, visit Pangea Cares online at www.pangeare.com/pangea-cares.



About Pangea Properties

Pangea Properties is a private real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the workforce housing segment of the multi-family, residential real estate market. Pangea was founded in 2008 with the mission to bring service, value and care to its residents. The unique REIT owns and operates all of its properties, delivering the highest standard of service to its residents by utilizing interactive technology, 24/7 maintenance support, a centralized call center for residents and localized management staff. Today, Pangea has invested over $475 million into 13,000+ apartment units throughout Chicago, Indianapolis and Baltimore, with the goal of continuing to expand within existing markets and new markets nationally. Pangea has been highlighted by several media outlets including Forbes, CNBC, USA Today, Investor’s Business Daily, Chicago Grid and The Steve Harvey Show. Pangea was awarded the Inc. 500|5000 Hall of Fame award for 5 consecutive designations from 2013 through 2017, ranking first overall for the Chicago market and second for the entire real estate industry in 2013. Pangea has won numerous awards including multiple CAA CAMMEs and has been named a Crain’s Chicago Business Top Job’s Creator as well as a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace several times. For more information, visit Pangea online at www.pangeare.com, www.facebook.com/PangeaRE, www.linkedin.com/company/pangea-properties or on Instagram and Twitter @PangeaRE. Chicago, IL, May 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- It’s no secret that the novel coronavirus pandemic has uprooted and changed the way America, and the world, functions. Distressed neighborhoods have been especially impacted by the COVID-19 shelter-at-home protocols and closures of restaurants, bars, and other small businesses.Given that many of Pangea Properties’ residents have been impacted financially by the coronavirus, they knew they wanted to do something to support them and help get everyone through this difficult time. In addition to working one-on-one with anyone struggling to pay rent, and discussing personalized plans that are best for each individual, through their nonprofit arm (Pangea Cares) Pangea Properties recently delivered care packages to residents in need.Assistant Property Manager Natalie Prater was one of the first volunteers to sign up. “I get to talk to residents everyday now on how hard it’s been since the pandemic began,” Prater said, “and a greater need for events like [the care package delivery] will be needed in the upcoming months if this doesn’t end soon.”Organized by Pangea Cares Program Director Chanelle Cromwell, volunteers packed and delivered over 100 individual bags filled with nonperishable items such as pasta, oatmeal, and canned soup, as well as items like bread and toilet paper that have been harder to find in the past few months. Cromwell and team also contacted each recipient to ask for special requests to pack such as fruit, diapers, and deodorant.Special thanks goes to Genesis Emery, founder and president of The Amour Genesis Project, who donated PPE and sanitation supplies including gloves, masks, alcohol wipes, and soap. "It’s truly an honor to be able to help support Pangea’s residential community by providing the essential items and resources that many of our Chicago communities are struggling to find," said Emery.“All of the tenants were super excited, happy, and appreciative for the care packages,” recalls Property Manager Edonna Larkins. “I like to think that our tenants live and stay with us because Pangea creates a community for them, one that is built on relationships to improve the tenant experience while providing quality housing. For me, it matters that my employer cares about their residents, which is why I enjoy volunteering.”A total of 20 volunteers signed up to help out. In order to maintain social distancing and reduce the risk of transmission, one team of two packed the bags and another team of two loaded the bags into the delivery drivers’ trunks and back seats. Everyone took proper precautions and wore PPE.To Property Manager Sterling Coleman, the day was well worth the work. “I chose to volunteer because I felt it was a good opportunity to show our residents that Pangea does really care,” he said. “Hearing the appreciation in the voices of the residents as I called to inform them that we had packages for them was priceless.”Peter Martay, CEO of Pangea Properties, said when asked about Pangea’s response during the coronavirus crisis: “As building owners, we are responsible for providing our residents with a safe place for them and their families to live. During the pandemic we have been in regular contact with our residents and we learned that some of them have experienced hardships. We wanted to find a way to help them navigate this period. We have been working with residents who are struggling with rent payments and we are fortunate we were able to do more by providing other necessities as well. We hope to expand this program to touch more residents in the near future.”About Pangea CaresPangea Cares is a 501c3 nonprofit organization within Pangea Properties whose mission is to heal Chicago, Indianapolis and Baltimore communities from the inside out. Through the Pangea Cares initiative, Pangea creates meaningful social impact by tackling three pillars of community service: health and wellness, education and technology, and community beautification. Pangea Cares has been recognized for its service by the Chicagoland Apartment Association, the Chicago Housing Authority, and Yardi Property Management solutions. For more information, visit Pangea Cares online at www.pangeare.com/pangea-cares.About Pangea PropertiesPangea Properties is a private real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the workforce housing segment of the multi-family, residential real estate market. Pangea was founded in 2008 with the mission to bring service, value and care to its residents. The unique REIT owns and operates all of its properties, delivering the highest standard of service to its residents by utilizing interactive technology, 24/7 maintenance support, a centralized call center for residents and localized management staff. Today, Pangea has invested over $475 million into 13,000+ apartment units throughout Chicago, Indianapolis and Baltimore, with the goal of continuing to expand within existing markets and new markets nationally. Pangea has been highlighted by several media outlets including Forbes, CNBC, USA Today, Investor’s Business Daily, Chicago Grid and The Steve Harvey Show. Pangea was awarded the Inc. 500|5000 Hall of Fame award for 5 consecutive designations from 2013 through 2017, ranking first overall for the Chicago market and second for the entire real estate industry in 2013. Pangea has won numerous awards including multiple CAA CAMMEs and has been named a Crain’s Chicago Business Top Job’s Creator as well as a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace several times. For more information, visit Pangea online at www.pangeare.com, www.facebook.com/PangeaRE, www.linkedin.com/company/pangea-properties or on Instagram and Twitter @PangeaRE. Contact Information Pangea Properties

Megan Davidson

312-924-5745





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Pangea Properties Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend